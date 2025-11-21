Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- All eyes are on Justin Jefferson this season, and not just to see another spectacular catch from the Minnesota Vikings' receiver.

They're drawn by the possibility of an emotional outburst so fierce and clear that it confirms the worst. Namely, that Jefferson -- like some of his predecessors in Minnesota -- had grown irreparably frustrated with the team's direction and wanted a fresh start elsewhere.

Jefferson has spent part of his sixth NFL season playing with a quarterback who has struggled to throw catchable balls and, in the aggregate, is one of the worst-performing players at his position in the league. In five games with J.J. McCarthy, Jefferson is averaging 54 receiving yards per game, a 43% drop from his career average in all other games (96.5 yards).

The kindest assessment of McCarthy is that he needs much more time to develop into the kind of player who can deliver the type of season Jefferson has grown to expect. In the meantime, Jefferson has done the Vikings an enormous favor. He has kept his frustration largely in check and has taken much more public blame than he deserves for the Vikings' 4-6 record.

Instead of condemning the Vikings for sticking him with an unproven quarterback while he's in the prime of his career, Jefferson has said he needs to do more to help McCarthy along.

"He's a great player," Jefferson said. "He's a great quarterback. He's a great kid. So at the end of the day, it's all about going out there and just relying on everybody to do their jobs and just going out there and just doing it. And of course people get involved with the media and you hear so much different negativity out in the world.

"So I'm always going to be that person for J.J. to always lean on and talk to about any of that type of stuff, and I'm always going to be that person to motivate him to always continue to be better, regardless if he's my quarterback or not."

Justin Jefferson's stats are down precipitously when first-year starter J.J. McCarthy has been the Vikings' QB. David Berding/Getty Images

Jefferson's defense of McCarthy and the team's decision-making began in Week 1, when he said that he ran a poor route on a pass that Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright intercepted and returned for a touchdown. He also took as much public accountability for teammate Jordan Addison missing a walk-through in Week 5 as Addison did, saying: "I've just got to do better at keeping him under my wing and making sure that he has his head on straight."

Those efforts have helped disperse the enormous public pressure on McCarthy, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, coach Kevin O'Connell and the rest of the organization. Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said this week that he is "extremely grateful" to have Jefferson, and O'Connell has leaned heavily on Jefferson to keep the locker room intact.

"Justin is our franchise player," O'Connell said. "He's a guy that has assumed such a role in this organization that he understands the value of his work preparation throughout the week, what he brings to our team from an energy standpoint, and I'll never fault him for the competitive drive that he has to help his team win.

"I lean on him in many, many ways in regards to helping to shape and guide our football team, especially when you've got a young quarterback. He knows a lot of the factors that that can create throughout the ebbs and flows of the season, and he's been phenomenal."

Jefferson's loyalty appeared to show the tiniest of cracks during a Week 10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, when he walked off the field during one interception return and then jogged in pursuit during a second. Afterwards, he admitted "it definitely wasn't one of my best games" after he was able to catch four of the 12 passes McCarthy threw his way.

Last week, Fox Sports cameras followed him everywhere on the field during the Vikings' 19-17 loss to the Bears. After a third-down incompletion that McCarthy threw far out of reach, Jefferson removed his helmet and appeared ready to throw it toward the sideline.

Jefferson, however, stopped himself mid-throw and ultimately slammed the helmet on a medical bench. On the next series, Jefferson sprinted back onto the field in a clear show of his willingness to keep fighting. Later, he threw such an important block on Jordan Mason's 16-yard touchdown run that O'Connell later showered him with public praise.

"He's the reason why we score on the play," O'Connell said, "and he didn't catch it, he didn't walk the ball over the goal line himself. But certainly in that moment, no matter what the perception of his frustration might be, that's the player that I know we're getting on every snap."

Vikings fans would be forgiven if they're worried. They saw the team trade Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss at age 28 in 2005. The Vikings traded Percy Harvin (age 25) in 2013 rather than sign him to a contract extension. In 2020, they shipped out receiver Stefon Diggs (27) as they transitioned to a run-based offensive scheme.

Jefferson soon took the mantle as the Vikings' next elite receiver, and he has navigated a series of quarterback changes since Kirk Cousins tore his right Achilles midway through the 2023 season. The Vikings have started six different quarterbacks since then, but Jefferson's productivity didn't dive until McCarthy began playing. In five starts with backup Carson Wentz earlier this season, Jefferson averaged 95.4 yards per game.

The Vikings' team-building model is based on an unusual precept: That a receiver can be the center of a championship team. Part of the reason Jefferson has a contract that pays him $35 million per season is that McCarthy and the rest of the Vikings' quarterback room accounts for only 2.86% of their total salary cap, second lowest in the NFL.

That approach has been tested during the first half of the 2025 season. Jefferson is trying to do his part -- and then some.

"He's never once shied away," Phillips said. "You've seen guys in this league where things aren't going right and the effort from their part changes because 'I'm not getting the ball' or 'I'm not getting this' or 'Me, me, me.' [Jefferson] is about winning football games number one, first and foremost. He knows as well as we know the more times he's getting opportunities, it's usually going to help us win those football games. So you understand sometimes when a player of that caliber, the frustrations come up. But you never see it in his play. He's out there competing down in and down out.

"Just extremely grateful for Justin, his demeanor day in and day out. He goes out on the practice field and he competes. This is what he knows. This is what he does."