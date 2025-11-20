Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In returning to practice Thursday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was taken aback when told he's already been sacked the same amount of times in seven starts this season as he was all of last year.

"I got to talk to the offensive line about that," Jackson said while raising his right eyebrow. "I'm going to holler at my guys about that."

This season, Jackson has been sacked 23 times, which is the eighth-most in the league despite him having missed three games with a hamstring injury. Last season, Jackson was sacked 23 times in 17 starts, which ranked 26th among all quarterbacks.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been sacked 23 times in seven games this season, which is the same number of times he was sacked in 17 games in 2024. Said Jackson: "I'm going to holler at my guys about that." Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

Along with the sacks, the injuries have increased as well. Jackson missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury before being a full participant Thursday. Last week, he was sidelined for one practice with knee soreness before practicing the rest of the week.

Jackson said he's feeling good physically but acknowledged that it will probably be his routine going forward to miss Wednesday's practices.

"We'll see how it goes," Jackson said. "I got to see how [Coach John Harbaugh] feels about it."

Since becoming the Ravens' starting quarterback midway through the 2018 season, Jackson has been hit 1,305 times -- which is 107 more than any other quarterback over that span.

Jackson was asked if he's had to learn how to manage his body as he's gotten older.

"I don't think I'm old at all right now," said Jackson, who turns 29 in January. "Not that old."

Even though Baltimore (5-5) has won four straight games, the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player hasn't been at his best lately.

In wins at Minnesota and Cleveland, Jackson has completed 57.4% of his throws for an average of 184.5 yards. In Sunday's 23-16 win at the Browns, he threw no touchdown passes and two interceptions for a 47.6 passer rating, which is the second worst of his career.

"If it just happens in the game, probably," Jackson said when asked if injuries have impacted his play. "But if you were injured, took some time off and you were able to come back, I doubt it."