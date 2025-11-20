Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Buffalo Bills are continuing to tinker with the receiver lineup ahead of Thursday night's game at the Houston Texans.

Wide receiver Keon Coleman is expected to be a healthy scratch for a second straight game, a source told ESPN.

Coleman was inactive for the team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 after being late to a team meeting on the Friday before the game. The 33rd pick in 2024 had previously been in the plans to play that week.

The team has elevated wide receiver Gabe Davis from the practice squad for consecutive weeks, along with tight end Keleki Latu with tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow/neck) out for Thursday's game.

Wide receiver and returner Mecole Hardman Jr. has been placed on injured reserve after just one game with Buffalo. He suffered a calf injury on a punt return in which he fumbled the ball against the Buccaneers.

Last week's scratch marked the third time Coleman has missed game time in his two-year career due to disciplinary issues. He missed the first quarter of a game with the Jaguars in 2024 and the first series versus the New England Patriots in Week 5.

Coleman, 22, spoke after the game vs. Tampa Bay and acknowledged being late and took responsibility.

"I'm aware of how he handled it more publicly, and I appreciate that and respect that," coach Sean McDermott said on Tuesday. "And now it's again, one day at a time, and earning the trust and respect of the teammates. And that takes time, so that each day that goes by, you check 'em off as wins, trust builds. So, that's the important piece of it."