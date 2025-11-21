Open Extended Reactions

Week 12 of the NFL season delivered another wave of pregame tunnel looks that matched the stakes on the field.

It's the last week of NFL action before Thanksgiving, which means November football is in full swing. Some venues called for full cold-weather gear, while others had just a slight fall chill.

Players dressed for every forecast.

Oversize flannels, varsity and leather jackets and pieces in team colors mixed with lighter layers, hoodies and graphic tees. Sharp overcoats, standout knits and polished sweatsuits all showed up, with accessories and footwear pulling the outfits together.

From understated tunnel walks to full-on runway moments, Week 12 delivered a complete style showcase. Here are the top fits.

Thursday night's best looks

Prior to facing the Houston Texans on "Thursday Night Football," Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen opted for a casual look with a cap that shouted out his family farm. Allen Family Farms grows cantaloupe and honeydew melons and is nestled in Firebaugh, Calif.