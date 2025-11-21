Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Texans had the No. 1-ranked defense coming into Thursday night and showed why in their 23-19 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The matchup was a battle of one of the best offenses versus the best defense. Led by the reigning MVP in quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills were fourth in points per game (29.2) and coming off a 44-32 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which Allen accounted for six touchdowns. And Houston's defense came in allowing the fewest points (16.4) and yards (258) per game.

But the Texans' defense stifled the Bills' offense, sacking Allen eight times, a career high for the Buffalo quarterback, and Houston safety Calen Bullock forced three turnovers (two interceptions and a forced fumble), including the game-ending pick.

Houston's defensive players didn't hold back their thoughts about where this unit stands against the rest of the league after another stout performance.

"We definitely got the best defense in the league," Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair said." You just got to put it on tape every day."

The Texans' sack total matched a single-game franchise record. The two other times were Week 12 versus the Tennessee Titans in 2024 and Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. Houston pressured Allen on 15 of his 45 dropbacks (33%) and allowed only two completions and one first down on those 15 plays.

Bullock had the first multi-interception outing of his career. None was bigger than his pick on fourth-and-6 with 24 seconds remaining, and that came after the defense allowed the Bills to convert on a fourth-and-27 with a hook-and-lateral, marking the longest fourth-down conversion by any team in the fourth quarter of a one-score game since 2012.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said the emotions were high on the sideline after Buffalo's improbable conversion. He said he felt relief when Bullock, a 2024 third-rounder, intercepted Allen to end the game, and the coach gave him a game ball afterward to recognize the safety's prime-time performance.

"Calen went out and intercepted the ball two times, forcing a fumble to get us in plus territory there," Ryans said. "A lot of emotions going on on the sideline through that entire drive, but for Calen to come down with that interception was my favorite play, because it meant it was over."

Bullock's performance could have been even better. He returned his first interception for a touchdown, but the score was nullified because defensive end Danielle Hunter was flagged for a block in the back. Still, Bullock became the first player to have two interceptions and a forced fumble in a regular-season game since Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch in Week 6 of the 2024 season versus the Dallas Cowboys.

"A dream come true showing up on a stage like Thursday night," Bullock told ESPN. "We are the only team on, everybody watching, the whole world watching, so a dream come true."

Bullock's two picks moved him up to the third-most interceptions in the NFL (nine) since 2024. Bullock was aided by the Texans' defensive line, led by Will Anderson Jr. and Hunter, who totaled five pressures each and had 4.5 combined sacks.

"Credit goes to, first and foremost, our defensive line," Ryans said. "For the way they go out, the way those guys relentlessly rush the passer and everybody on the back end is playing sound and playing together. When we do that, we're tough to move the ball against. So, our players are doing an outstanding job."

The Texans are 6-5 and, according to ESPN Analytics, have a 35% chance to reach the playoffs and a 7% chance to win the AFC South. The odds aren't high for either, but Houston's defense gives the team a shot to win each week.

"We have that mindset, that we are the best every time we step out there on the field," Bullock told ESPN.

After the mini bye, the Texans face the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts (8-2) in Week 13. That will have huge implications if the Texans can make a run in the division after starting 0-3.