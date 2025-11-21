Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The Buffalo Bills opened their Week 12 game against the Houston Texans with a 10-play, 81-yard touchdown drive capped by a 45-yard run by James Cook.

The offense did not see the end zone again for the rest of the team's 23-19 loss, which dropped the Bills to 7-4 and two games behind the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

Quarterback Josh Allen took a beating as he was sacked a career-high eight times and hit four other times. He also had his third career game with no touchdowns and multiple turnovers.

"They wanted it today," Allen said. "We had a chance to win there at the end and gotta find a way."

The Bills did orchestrate an improbable last drive that included converting a fourth-and-27 but ultimately came up unsuccessful. Left tackle Dion Dawkins was called for a false start on what would have been a fourth-and-1 from the Texans' 17-yard line, and Allen's second interception of the day sealed the loss.

"I got to be better, for sure," Dawkins said. "This happens time after time. It's hard. It's hard to play offensive line. It's hard to be at your best at all times. Stadiums like this, it's loud. There's no excuse. I got to be better at times like that. I pride myself on being the best."

Allen struggled against a standard pass rush, with the Texans blitzing on only seven of his 45 dropbacks (16%). He threw both interceptions against four or fewer rushers and was sacked a career-high six times on those plays.

The offense couldn't get much going even when it got into Texans territory. Allen went 5-of-11 for 36 yards with an interception and two sacks after crossing midfield.

On a night when injuries were a major factor for Buffalo, even Allen was hurt on a failed third-down scramble in the first quarter, though he ultimately didn't end up missing a snap.

Allen was looked at by athletic trainers after he said he landed on his left shoulder and it "went a little numb on me." When asked about his shoulder afterward, Allen said, "We're good," though he was shaking out his right hand in the postgame locker room.

"Well, when they hit the quarterback 12 times, I don't like that," coach Sean McDermott said. "I don't like that stat at all. And it's not a healthy way to play or a healthy way to keep our quarterback healthy through the remainder of the season. So, that's just not a good formula there."

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bills gave up two second-quarter touchdowns that loomed large, while allowing just 60 yards in the second half. But injuries continue to stack up. Linebacker Terrel Bernard left the game with an elbow injury and returned to the sideline with a sling on his right arm. Rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston was evaluated for a concussion in the second half and did not go back in.

Right tackle Spencer Brown suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter and came back in the game, but then sat out the final drive, saying, "I didn't feel great." A sling was put on his right arm in the locker room. Multiple other players were evaluated for injuries but returned.

During the game, the frustration built. On fourth-and-1 from the Texans' 23-yard line with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Allen handed the ball off to running back James Cook, who was almost immediately tackled for a two-yard loss in the backfield. Allen was shown on the broadcast visibly frustrated and appearing to say, "What are we doing?"

"Just frustration on my part," Allen said after the game. "In a situation like that, probably should have just banged a timeout. Just getting ... we got the play in late. Didn't give ourselves a chance there."

McDermott said he listens in when Brady is calling plays in case a timeout is needed and said he will follow up with Allen about what happened. The sloppiness extended to turnovers, as the Bills now have committed three in each of their past three games, the first time that has happened in a season since 2006. Allen threw two interceptions and wide receiver Khalil Shakir fumbled at the Buffalo 15-yard line.

The offensive failures started on first down with the team averaging 2.3 yards per play, the team's second-lowest in a game since Allen was drafted in 2018. That ineffectiveness helped set up the long second and third downs that the sacks only added to. McDermott noted how not winning on first down turns the offense more predictable.

"That's the formula, the unhealthy formula I'm talking about when Josh takes too many hits," McDermott said. "And so, we've gotta figure that piece out. And I believe in our offensive staff, I believe in our coaching staff."