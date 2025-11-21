Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta is unlikely to return this season after undergoing back surgery, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell called it a "slim" chance that he returns this season following the procedure.

"I think we would be fortunate to have a chance to get him back for the rest of the season," Campbell said. "I think that's very, very slim.

"The good news is the procedure went really well long-term."

LaPorta, 24, was ruled out of Sunday's game against Philadelphia and placed on the injured reserve list last week.

The 2023 Pro Bowler is third on the team in receiving yards (489) with 40 receptions and three touchdowns, behind All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

The Lions drafted LaPorta in 2023 as a second-round pick (34th overall selection).

Without LaPorta, Campbell admits it hurts, but says they will adjust and adapt as Brock Wright will have to step up, which they're prepared to do.

Lions offense coordinator John Morton says the team will feel LaPorta's absence, "all the time."

"I mean he's a hell of an all-around blocker, receiver, he can do it all. But he was really reliable on third down in the red zone, that's the biggest thing," Morton said on Thursday. "But his blocking on first and second down. I mean the way he's improved with his blocking, it's just been awesome. So, our other guys - all the tight ends have got to step up."