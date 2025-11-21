Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. - On Friday, Arizona Cardinals right tackle Jonah Williams was placed on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season.

Williams will undergo season-ending surgery for a shoulder injury that he suffered in Arizona's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday.

"He is a starter, good player," Gannon said. "Just he wasn't going to be able to play the rest of the year."

Injuries have plagued Williams' two seasons in Arizona.

By the time the 2025-26 season ends, he will have missed 19 of 34 games in two seasons due to injuries. 18 of those absences are while he was on the injured reserve.

He suffered a right knee injury in Week 1 last season, which led him to miss the next nine weeks. Williams then suffered another knee injury in Week 16 last year, which led to him being placed on injured reserve for the last two games of 2024-25 season.

He'd been healthy this season until the injury against Seattle, starting the first nine games of the year.

Williams signed a two-year deal with Arizona in March 2024 worth $30 million with $19 million guaranteed.