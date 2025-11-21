Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- No decision has been made on whether Joe Burrow will start for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Burrow is officially questionable for Sunday's contest against the New England Patriots. He was limited on Friday and received fewer reps than Joe Flacco during the portion of practice open to the media on Friday morning.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he will ultimately make the final call on whether or not Burrow can return from a turf toe injury that has sidelined him since Week 2. Taylor said.

"We'll take the time we've got, assess all the practice we've had this week," Taylor said. "He's done everything he can to try to put himself and get ready to go. Now I have to make a decision on what we do."

The sixth-year player did not have any setbacks in his most extensive week of practice since being cleared on Nov. 10. He was a full participant at Wednesday and Thursday's practices and took the reps with the team's first-team offense, Taylor said. Flacco, who is dealing with a sprained throwing shoulder, is healthy enough if needed to make his sixth consecutive start.

For Burrow to be available, he has to be activated to the team's 53-player roster by 4 p.m. on Saturday. He is currently in the midst of a 21-day window that allows him to practice with the team while remaining on injured reserve.

Over the years, Burrow has been known to push the envelope when returning from injuries. In 2022, he didn't miss a game despite having an emergency appendectomy that left him hospitalized. In 2023, Burrow twice played through a strained calf - once at the start of the season and again a couple weeks later after he aggravated the injury.

On Nov. 10, in Burrow's lone news conference since returning to practice, he said both injuries were a bit different.

"I think muscle injuries are different from ligament injuries," Burrow said. "I've been through, been through all of them, know how to handle them. I feel really good about the repair."

Throughout the week, Burrow has given indications that he is healthy enough to potentially play on Sunday and help the Bengals (3-7) snap a three-game losing streak.

However, if Burrow does suit up to face the Patriots (9-2), he will have to play two games in five days since the Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving.

That is a major factor that Taylor will have to account for.

Said Taylor: "He looks great. He looks healthy. You expect it to respond great. When he's out there getting tackled, you don't know.

"So every day that you can take matters - with any injury. Two games in five days, you have to account for that. You have to take that all into consideration."

And Taylor knows making that call, especially given a player who wants to play as much as possible, will not be easy.

"You trust your gut," Taylor said. "Sometimes there's not a crystal-clear, clean decision. You just have to take all the information in, take your time and make what you think is the soundest decision that helps everybody."