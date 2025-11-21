Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Aaron Rodgers is officially questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago, coach Mike Tomlin said Friday.

The quarterback, who sustained a small fracture in his left wrist against the Cincinnati Bengals, wore a black wrist stabilizer at practice this week and was a limited participant both Thursday and Friday.

If Rodgers can't go, backup Mason Rudolph, a 2018 Steelers third-round draft pick, is in line to start his first game since a Week 17 loss a year ago when he was with the Tennessee Titans. Rudolph started five games that season and went 1-4 in those games, but in his last stint with the Steelers, he started the final three games of the regular season and helped the Steelers' late surge for a playoff berth with three wins.

Rudolph took over for Rodgers and played the second half of the Steelers' win against Cincinnati, completing 12 of 16 attempts for 127 yards and a touchdown.

"I got plenty of experience of going back and forth in different roles," Rudolph said this week. "It's part of what's probably chilled out my personality a little bit. I just say 'Screw it,' and I just roll with the punches."

Rodgers said Wednesday the key to his availability Sunday is "safety" and not pain management.

"Got to get the OK and got to feel like I can protect myself," Rodgers said when asked what had to happen for him to play Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said Thursday that he has "contingency plans" with the starting quarterback still up in the air.

"You always have to have contingency plans, and we'll see how the week unfolds so that way it's my job to be ready either way. ...

"I give Mason a lot of credit. People talk about being a pro and job, but that's a sign of a real pro because Mason does a good job preparing every week. You're always one play away. You always hear these hypotheticals, and he was ready to roll and did a really nice job."

Rodgers owns a 24-5 regular-season record against the Bears from his time with the Green Bay Packers, but he insisted his history with the rival franchise wasn't giving him extra motivation to play in this game.

"There's incentive for every opponent, but I have enjoyed many a Sunday and Monday and Thursdays in that city," he said with a grin. "It's a great sports town, phenomenal sports fans and great place to play."