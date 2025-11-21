Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Bears will face the Pittsburgh Steelers without their entire starting linebacker unit on Sunday.

Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, and Noah Sewell were ruled out on Friday after not practicing all three days this week. Edwards is recovering from hand surgery while still dealing with a hamstring injury while Edmunds injured his groin late in the fourth quarter of Chicago's 19-17 win at Minnesota.

Sewell also sustained an elbow injury against the Vikings after leading the Bears in tackles.

Chicago will turn to reserve linebackers D'Marco Jackson and rookie Ruben Hyppolite II, who have played a combined 50 snaps on defense this season. The Bears also have linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who was signed to the practice squad from Detroit this week. Ogbongbemiga has only played on special teams since coming off injured reserve while Reeves-Maybin has yet to log a snap this season.

The Bears listed left tackle Theo Benedet (quad) and safety Jaquan Brisker (shoulder) as questionable for Week 12. Benedet was a full participant in practice on Wednesday but was downgraded to limited on Thursday and Friday. Brisker was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

And while cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (groin) and Kyler Gordon (calf) remain on injured reserve, both were full participants in practice on Friday and carry a questionable designation against the Steelers. The Bears have until Dec. 5 to activate Johnson to the 53-man roster and until Dec. 10 to do the same with Gordon.