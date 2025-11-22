Panthers vs 49ers: How to watch 'Monday Night Football' on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will be the site of Super Bowl LX in February. It's also the stage for the latest edition of ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

The San Francisco 49ers welcome the Carolina Panthers for a Week 12 prime-time clash between two teams working to secure a playoff spot. Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy and the 49ers (7-4) look to stay hot after scoring a season-high 41 points in a Week 11 road win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fresh off a franchise-record performance against the Atlanta Falcons, Bryce Young leads the Panthers (6-5) as they seek their third win in four games. Young threw for a Carolina single-game record 448 yards and three scores in a thrilling overtime victory in Atlanta.

The 49ers defeated the Panthers 37-15 in their last meeting on Oct. 9, 2022.

Here are key facts about the Week 12 "Monday Night Football" matchup:

