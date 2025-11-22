Stephen A. Smith breaks down why the next three weeks determine the fate of the Dallas Cowboys' season. (1:39)

Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens missed the team bus to Monday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, leading to him getting benched, executive vice president Stephen Jones told Dallas' 105.3 The Fan on Friday.

Pickens and CeeDee Lamb were benched for the first series of the game by coach Brian Schottenheimer for disciplinary reasons.

Lamb told reporters Thursday that he and Pickens were benched for missing the team's 10 p.m. curfew Sunday night after having dinner and drinks at a casino.

After the Cowboys' 33-16 win, Schottenheimer said the players were informed of the disciplinary action before the game, but he did not get into specifics.

"He's not going to play favorites with anybody," Jones told The Fan. "He felt very strongly [about] that, that was part of it. I think a lot of people thought they had to be together because they are great friends, but believe it or not, one was of the night before leading into the morning, and the other one was missing the buses."

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said in a separate interview on The Fan on Friday that he had a problem with players partying the night before a game.

"Yes, I do," Jerry Jones said. "I don't have any problem with partying, but when we're rolling in there and we have our special teams meetings, which usually has most of the team, but still, the idea is this is a business trip."