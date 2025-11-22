Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will not start on Sunday against the New England Patriots, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Burrow will remain on injured reserve and not be activated by Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline. That means Joe Flacco will make his sixth straight start with the Bengals.

Burrow was officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game after he made significant progress from a turf toe injury that has sidelined him since Week 2. The two-time Pro Bowler was a full participant at Wednesday and Thursday's practices before being limited on Friday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Burrow did everything he could to put himself in a position to play and Burrow told ESPN there were no setbacks through the week.

However, Taylor made the decision to hold Burrow out for at least an additional week. The Bengals have two games in five days, with a showdown against the Baltimore Ravens looming on Thanksgiving Day.

"You play a game Sunday, you play a game Thursday," Taylor told reporters on Friday. "Got to factor in all that stuff. He's tried to put himself in a position to be ready to go."

Burrow has been aggressive in attempting to return from previous injuries. The most notable instance was his calf injury in 2023 that he played through at the start of the season and reaggravated shortly afterward.

For Taylor, it was important to also make a decision that is in Burrow's best interest.

"I have to take into account what's best for him," Taylor said. "He's coming back off an injury. He's been out for a long time. I know he's of the right mindset and has done everything he can physically.

"And then I have to take into account what's the best thing for him, what's the best thing for the team and make the soundest decision."

The Bengals (3-7) have lost seven of eight games since Burrow was injured on Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cincinnati is looking to end a three-game skid on Sunday against the Patriots (9-2).