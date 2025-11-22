Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams have signed inside linebacker Nate Landman to a contract extension, his agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced Saturday.

The extension is a three-year, $22.5 million contract extension that includes $15.67 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Landman signed a one-year deal with the Rams during free agency in March and was named a team captain in his first season. The inside linebacker made an immediate impact. He has 1.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries and 91 total tackles in 10 games this season.

"He has great emotional intelligence," Rams coach Sean McVay said of Landman on Friday. "He's a great competitor. I think our guys immediately earned the respect and just the way that he moves. ... I've really enjoyed continuing to get to know him and everything that he's about. It epitomizes what we want to be about."

Landman, who spent his first three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, has 10 forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, an interception and 283 total tackles in his NFL career.