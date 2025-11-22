Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings activated center Ryan Kelly from injured reserve Saturday, completing his nearly two-month recovery from a pair of concussions that seemed to threaten his career.

Kelly, who signed a two-year $18 million contract with the Vikings in March after spending his first nine seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, has suffered a total of five documented concussions since entering the NFL. The Vikings diagnosed him with concussions during their games in Weeks 2 and 4 this season before placing him on injured reserve. He has played a total of 113 snaps in 2025.

Upon his return Sunday for the Vikings' game at the Green Bay Packers, Kelly will wear a new helmet model and is also likely to use a Guardian Cap, according to coach Kevin O'Connell. It will be the first game this season when all five members of the Vikings' starting offensive line have played together.