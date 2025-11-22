Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and running back Roschon Johnson are being placed on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday.

Edmunds sustained a groin injury late in Chicago's 19-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 16. While he did not exit the game, the 27-year-old linebacker did not practice this week and was ruled out for the Bears' Week 12 game against the Steelers.

The injury is a significant blow to a unit that will also be without T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring) and Noah Sewell (elbow) against Pittsburgh. Edmunds is eligible to return ahead of the Bears' second meeting the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 20.

Edmunds is tied for the second-most interceptions in the NFL with four and was in the midst of a strong season that has been sparked by his switch from middle to weakside linebacker. Edmunds has a team-high nine passes defensed and leads the Bears in tackles with 89. The next highest tackle total is Sewell's with 55.

The Bears will turn to linebacker D'Marco Jackson and Ruben Hyppolite IV against the Steelers. Both players have combined for a total of 50 defensive snaps this season. Chicago also has reserve linebacker and special teams ace Amen Ogbongbemiga and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who was signed to the practice squad this week.

Johnson has dealt with multiple injuries this season, including a thumb injury that cost him the entire week of practice leading into Week 12.

In light of both injuries, the Bears signed running back Brittain Brown and linebacker Carl Jones Jr. to the active roster.