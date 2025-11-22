Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Falcons have placed two of their regular defensive players -- defensive lineman Zach Harrison and rookie nickel cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. -- on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

Both will miss at least four games.

Bowman, a rookie fourth-round pick, suffered an Achilles injury Friday during a walkthrough at practice, head coach Raheem Morris said. Bowman was in a boot and using crutches later that afternoon in the locker room.

Harrison has been dealing with a knee injury for several weeks. He missed Weeks 8 and 9 with the injury before returning in Week 10. But Harrison was out again last week and will know be gone for even longer.

Harrison, a third-year player, is having a breakout season. He has 4.5 sacks, tied for the team lead with fellow defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus, and two forced fumbles. Bowman won the starting nickel back job out of training camp and has started six games with an interception and 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The Falcons (3-7) activated linebacker Divine Deablo, another impact defender, off injured reserve Saturday. He is coming back from a broken forearm. Undrafted rookie cornerback Cobee Bryant was signed to the active roster.

Safety Jammie Robinson and wide receiver Dylan Drummond were both standard elevations for the Falcons, who play at their rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday.