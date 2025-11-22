Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- The Jacksonville Jaguars activated tight end Brenton Strange from injured reserve on Saturday, paving the way for him to play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Strange had missed the past five games because of a hip injury he suffered in the Jaguars' Week 5 victory over Kansas City. He led the Jaguars in catches (20) and was second in receiving yards (204) at the time of his injury.

The Jaguars (6-4) also elevated defensive lineman Matt Dickerson and defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday.

The team had ruled out defensive end Travon Walker (knee), receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle), right tackle Anton Harrison (knee/ankle), tight end Hunter Long (hip/knee) and linebacker Yasir Abdullah (finger) on Friday.