Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks will be without one of their top touchdown scorers and primary punt returners for at least the next four games after rookie wide receiver Tory Horton was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Horton, who has six touchdowns this season, missed the Seahawks' last two games due to a shin injury and had already been ruled out for their game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

"It's one of those things where we've just got to handle it day by day, week by week and treat the heck out of him," coach Mike Macdonald said Friday. "I know he's working his tail off. He's doing everything he possibly can to get back. It's just one of those things where it's just got to calm down."

A fifth-round pick out of Colorado State, Horton has caught 13 passes for 161 yards and five touchdowns. He also scored on a 95-yard punt return, the longest in team history.

Horton fell to the fifth round after his final college season was cut short by a serious leg injury. He also missed time over the summer with a sprained ankle, but he still beat out veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be Seattle's third receiver.

Rashid Shaheed, acquired via a trade with the New Orleans Saints earlier this month, has taken over that role in addition to replacing Horton as Seattle's punt returner.

The Seahawks on Saturday also elevated linebackers Patrick O'Connell and Jamie Sheriff off their practice squad to play Sunday against Tennessee. Seattle's will potentially be short-handed at linebacker with starter Ernest Jones IV (knee) listed as questionable and Tyrice Knight (concussion) ruled out.

The Seahawks list running back Ken Walker III (glute) as questionable, but Macdonald said Friday that he should be able to play. Left guard Grey Zabel (knee) and fullback Robbie Ouzts (not injury-related) are also questionable.