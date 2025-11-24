Catch Panthers-49ers on "Monday Night Football" at 8 ET on ESPN and tune in to Peyton and Eli on ESPN2. (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- With just under seven minutes left in a Week 11 victory against the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey sprinted wide left and 2 yards off the line of scrimmage before the snap.

The motion left McCaffrey isolated against Cardinals cornerback Max Melton, a running back versus cornerback matchup that under normal circumstances, would mean the ball was headed elsewhere. That's especially true on third-and-15 with the Niners leading by 19.

At the snap, McCaffrey quickly ate up the 9-yard cushion Melton provided. By the time McCaffrey stopped abruptly at the 23, he had discarded Melton with a little bit of contact and worked back to the 24 as quarterback Brock Purdy had already let it fly. McCaffrey stopped, gathered and elevated to make a difficult grab as Melton arrived right after the ball.

McCaffrey reeled it in for a first down. Two plays later, his 4-yard touchdown plunge put the game away. But when it was over, teammates and coaches marveled at that 15-yard catch.

"I don't know any other running backs who can do that," Purdy said. "We have one of a kind."

We get to witness CMC 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6dvZVmkGaz — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 17, 2025

Eleven games into his ninth season, McCaffrey continues to prove Purdy right. As the 49ers (7-4) prepare to face McCaffrey's former team, the Carolina Panthers (6-5), on Monday night (8:15 ET, ESPN), McCaffrey is having one of his most productive seasons as he finds unique ways to pick apart defenses. His continued evolution as a route runner and pass catcher has made stopping him nearly impossible.

Through 11 weeks of the 2025 season, McCaffrey leads the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,439), is tied for second in total touchdowns (11), is the only player with at least 700 rushing and 700 receiving yards, and has exceeded 100 scrimmage yards nine times.

At his current pace, McCaffrey, who already owns the record for receptions in a season by a running back (116 in 2019), will set the season receiving yardage mark (surpassing Marshall Faulk's 1,048 set in 1999) and has a chance at the receiving touchdown record for the position (nine, shared by Faulk and Jerick McKinnon).

For McCaffrey, who is coming off an injury-plagued 2024 and will turn 30 next June, it's all part of his path to becoming one of the most accomplished all-around running backs in NFL history. This season he became the fourth player in league history to amass at least 7,000 rushing and 5,000 receiving yards in a career.

It's a journey rooted in the McCaffrey family ethos that the way you do anything is the way you do everything. Whether it's running the ball, catching it, blocking, notetaking or even stretching, McCaffrey is singularly obsessed with being great at the pluralities that his job entails.

"For me, it's always been about being a complete back," McCaffrey told ESPN. "It's something my dad used to harp on me since I was a kid, just being able to do anything and not be labeled as a running back but be labeled as a football player."

McCaffrey is three receiving touchdowns away from passing Faulk (36) for the most ever by a running back since the 1970 merger. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

AS THE ELDEST McCaffrey brother, Max McCaffrey, 31, was first in line to follow in the footsteps of Ed McCaffrey, the family patriarch who won three Super Bowls in a successful 13-year career split among the New York Giants, 49ers and Denver Broncos. Christian McCaffrey's two younger brothers Dylan, 26, and Luke, 24, also followed in their football footsteps -- with Dylan playing quarterback at Michigan and Northern Colorado and Luke receiver for the Washington Commanders.

It didn't take Max, a former Duke receiver who appeared in five NFL games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017, long to recognize that Christian was going to make his mark on football by contributing in every way possible.

In one little league game in Colorado that Max remembers happening when his brother was in fifth or sixth grade, Christian boomed a punt, chased down the returner, forced a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

"A lot of people ask, 'Did you always know he's going to go to the NFL and be elite?'" said Max, who now works for the Miami Dolphins as an offensive assistant. "I'm like, 'Yeah, I did.' ... That was one of the most ridiculous plays I'd ever seen."

According to those who witnessed Christian McCaffrey's rise, his combination of athletic ability, football smarts and work ethic made his eventual success as an all-around running back predictable.

When Christian started playing football at 7, he chose running back because peewee teams were not throwing the ball much and he wanted to score touchdowns.

According to Christian, he got no pushback from his father or older brother on choosing a different position, but it was assumed that pass catching would be part of his football education.

Though Ed never coached Christian's teams, he did coach Dylan and Luke and, as the four siblings grew older, would occasionally run workouts for his sons. Those continued for years and would take place on a field near the McCaffreys' Colorado home, beginning with 45-minute stretching sessions that were sometimes as hard as the workouts themselves.

Ed's goal was to show his sons that every piece of the puzzle mattered.

When stretching, he wanted them to be thinking about what it was accomplishing. Whether it was meant to open the hips or loosen up muscles for explosive movements that would come later, no detail was too small.

That extended to route running, where McCaffrey wouldn't spend his days running a bunch of routes. Instead, he and Max would work on two or three, focusing on the intricacies required to do them right.

If Christian was running a deep comeback, Ed wanted him to focus on taking three steps instead of five when coming out of his break. If it was a short hitch route, he wanted one step instead of three. Eliminating wasted movement was the objective.

"It was all very purposeful," Christian said. "I do remember very vividly him being so detailed with, if you're going to do something, there's a way to do it and it's as best as you possibly can. And then if you fail, you fail. But at least you did everything you could."

With that mentality already ingrained by the time he got to Valor Christian High in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, McCaffrey viewed every practice rep as an opportunity to improve.

McCaffrey played running back but was also heavily involved in the passing game and played defense when necessary. It was there that McCaffrey was able to pick the brain of someone who knew a thing or two about succeeding at the highest level: Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins, who became Valor Christian's defensive backs coach after retiring in 2012 and would often work out with members of the team.

"He got a chance to see how I worked out and then how I challenged guys on film study and how I challenged guys on the practice field," Dawkins said. "I think he got a chance to see my approach to prepare for a game and what that intensity looks like."

Depending on the matchups, McCaffrey would play cornerback or safety, his primary assignment to eliminate the other team's best skill position player.

During their two years together, Dawkins saw in McCaffrey a competitor so intent on winning every rep that on the rare occasions he'd lose one in practice, he'd demand a redo. McCaffrey appreciated Dawkins' pregame speeches and prayers.

On the field, Dawkins pointed out to McCaffrey that opposing defensive backs would often view running backs as decoys when split out wide, which meant that if he took it seriously enough, he might be able to catch them off guard.

McCaffrey heeded every piece of advice he received and put it all to use.

"That is not an everybody thing," Dawkins said. "Some people are gifted to be able to play the game of football, and they're able to then go to the next level, and they pick up on the things that they need to pick up on to a certain extent to have success. Then there's other individuals that go up and above. There is a level of obsession to being great that Christian has always had."

McCaffrey was traded by the Carolina Panthers to the 49ers on Oct. 20, 2022. Monday will be the first time McCaffery plays his former team. Harry How/Getty Images

WHILE DAWKINS' PRESENCE allowed a young McCaffrey to get an in-person look at how a Hall of Famer handled his business, he was also closely watching some of the best running backs in the league from his home in Colorado.

McCaffrey's dad played with Terrell Davis with the Broncos, and McCaffrey noted Davis' mastery of the outside zone running scheme. He enjoyed watching Detroit's Barry Sanders and his ability to make tacklers miss.

But, according to McCaffrey, two of his favorite running backs to watch were Faulk and LaDainian Tomlinson. They jumped off the TV screen because of the many ways they could beat defenses, even those loaded up to stop the run.

"It puts you in that mindset of if you want to be like these guys, this is what they're doing," McCaffrey said. "The more you watch something, the more it kind of becomes a reality."

For most of his football career, Tomlinson had an idea that he could be a proficient pass catcher if given the opportunity.

That didn't come until he was drafted by the Chargers in 2001. After a couple of solid seasons, Tomlinson found himself on the golf course with Faulk, long considered one of the best pass-catching running backs of all time.

Faulk, who went to college in San Diego and made his offseason home in that area, began preaching the power of pass catching. Not only would it make Tomlinson more difficult to stop, Faulk said, but it would also help his game age more gracefully.

"That's when the light bulb went off for me," Tomlinson told ESPN. "Teams can devote resources to stopping the run if they really want to. They can stop it, but it is very hard for them to stop you coming out of the backfield."

That's an idea McCaffrey carries with him, and it has proved especially important this season as defenses have limited him to 3.7 yards per carry, tied for the lowest of his career. But with Purdy, tight end George Kittle and receiver Ricky Pearsall healthy, he believes the run game can surge over the final six games.

And if it's all firing at the same time? It's a feeling that's best described in movie terms.

"I just felt unstoppable at the height of it," Tomlinson said. "I just felt like there was no one out there who can check me. I always explain it like 'The Matrix.' That's how I saw the game. It was really in slow motion."