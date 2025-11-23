Open Extended Reactions

Aaron Rodgers will not play Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will turn to Mason Rudolph as their starting quarterback against the Chicago Bears.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told CBS in a pregame interview that Rodgers "fought his tail off" to play against Chicago, adding that it was the "prudent" decision to sit the veteran quarterback.

"He fought his tail off all week," Tomlin told CBS. "That's the prudent play to make for us as a collective. We'll let Mason start; he's absorbed most of the reps this week."

Rodgers had been listed as questionable because of a fractured left wrist. The four-time MVP was a partial practice participant Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday's practice.

Rodgers arrived at Soldier Field just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning and took a lap around the field, wearing a stabilizer on his wrist.

Rudolph will be backed up by 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard, who was activated from injured reserve a week ago.

Rudolph last started in Week 17 a year ago for the Tennessee Titans; he was 1-4 as their starter. Rudolph also started four games for the Steelers in 2023, including three straight wins to close the season and earn a spot in the playoffs.