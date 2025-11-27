Open Extended Reactions

Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off on Thanksgiving and rolls right into a rare Friday game, providing a holiday stretch of pregame tunnel looks to match the packed schedule.

With Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs-Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals-Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, followed by Chicago Bears-Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, the week is set to feel like a football runway from the jump.

Some stadiums called for full cold-weather gear, others just a light fall layer, and players dressed for every forecast.

Some players wore oversize flannels, varsity and leather jackets, and pieces in team colors mixed with lighter layers, hoodies and graphic tees. Sharp overcoats, standout knits and polished sweatsuits all showed up, with accessories and footwear pulling the outfits together.

From understated tunnel walks to full-on runway moments, Week 13 delivered a holiday style showcase. Here are the top fits.

Turkey Day Drip

Both Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown went business formal, but with contrasting approaches. Hutchinson wore a navy double-breasted pinstripe suit with sleek black shoes and a neatly tucked dress shirt -- and carried a one-gallon jug of water as his accessory of choice. St. Brown opted for a solid dark suit with a crisp white shirt, black dress shoes and a designer duffle bag, accessorized with a phone in hand and a bracelet.