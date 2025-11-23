Caleb Williams is sacked by T.J. Watt for a Steelers touchdown, and Watt surpasses older brother J.J. in career sacks. (0:32)

CHICAGO -- Little brother no more.

With a strip sack against Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in the end zone Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt, 31, surpassed older brother J.J. Watt in career sacks.

Watt's 115th sack, which bests J.J.'s total of 114.5, didn't just bring down the second-year quarterback -- it also turned into the Steelers' second touchdown of the day as Williams fumbled the ball and edge rusher Nick Herbig recovered it for the score 14 seconds into the second quarter.

T.J. Watt's strip sack of Bears quarterback Caleb Williams gave him 115 for his career, moving him a half sack in front of his brother J.J. Watt on the all-time list. Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It's fitting that T.J. passed J.J. in this particular game, because his 36-year-old brother was in the broadcast booth at Soldier Field for CBS.

"If he's going to pass my record, that's one hell of a way to do it, with a strip-sack causing a touchdown. Good for you TJ," J.J. Watt said on the broadcast following the play.

T.J. and J.J. Watt are the only pair of brothers to each record 100 or more career sacks since 1982, when sacks became official, according to ESPN Research.

With the second-quarter sack, T.J. Watt has seven sacks and three forced fumbles this season.

The Bears defeated the Steelers 31-28.