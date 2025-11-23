Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- New England Patriots starting left tackle Will Campbell, the No. 4 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, was carted off the field with a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The injury occurred on a 4-yard run to the left side, with Campbell pulling to that side and ultimately having his leg landed on at the end of the play. Patriots players kneeled around Campbell, who had a towel draped over his head as he was carted off.

In addition to Campbell, starting left guard Jared Wilson was carted off with an ankle injury in the first quarter -- a second blow to a Patriots team that had mostly been fortunate health-wise up to this point in the season. New England started the same offensive line in 10 of its first 11 games, with quarterback Drake Maye recently referring to the unit as the "heartbeat of the team."

Four-year veterans Vederian Lowe (tackle) and Ben Brown (guard) were the in-game replacements for Campbell and Wilson.

Campbell and Wilson were making history of sorts this season in New England. According to Elias and ESPN Research, since 2000, they were only the second rookie tandem to open a season as starters at left tackle and left guard (joining the 2016 Baltimore Ravens with Ronnie Stanley and Alex Lewis).

Those weren't the only injuries for the Patriots on Sunday.

All-Pro special teamer Brenden Schooler injured his ankle in the first half and was ruled out of the game. Also, defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga - who was bumped up to the starting lineup this week after Milton Williams landed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain - injured his chest in the game.