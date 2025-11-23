Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dak Prescott now stands atop the Dallas Cowboys' passing yards list. It came after an unremarkable showing by the Cowboys in the first two quarters.

With a 9-yard completion to George Pickens on a crossing route in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Prescott moved past Tony Romo, who had 34,183 yards passing in his career.

Prescott was 1 yard shy of Romo's mark after his 1-yard touchdown pass to Pickens with 21 seconds left in the first half.

But it was an unremarkable showing by the Cowboys in the first two quarters. They were stopped on the opening possession on fourth down, CeeDee Lamb had his fifth drop in two games versus the Eagles, KaVontae Turpin fumbled on a run in which he tripped and Prescott was intercepted in the end zone by Reed Blankenship, forcing a pass to Lamb.

This season, Prescott became the franchise leader in completions (3,033 entering Sunday). He is second in attempts to Troy Aikman (4,715) and second to Romo (247) in touchdown passes.

In last week's win against the Las Vegas Raiders, he became the third Cowboys quarterback to record at least 80 wins. Aikman is the leader with 94, while Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is second with 85.

Prescott, who is in his 10th year as the Cowboys' starter, was asked Thursday about the possibility of becoming the franchise's all-time leading passer.

"I'm humbled. Thankful to be healthy and to be in this position to do it," he said. "I was on the production call [with Fox] and they asked me the same thing, 'Would I have thought this 10 years ago?' And I said, 'Yeah, I was very arrogant as a rookie.' When you've played in this game long enough and you can stay healthy, with my expectations of what my play is, that's supposed to happen. So just thankful, humbled, super grateful to be playing a game I love at this high of a level."