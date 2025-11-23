Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- After a nail-biting 34-27 overtime win over the New York Giants, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had no problem admitting that running back Jahmyr Gibbs "bailed us out today in a big way."

With the game knotted at 27 apiece on the opening play of overtime, Gibbs didn't waste any time putting Detroit ahead for good with a 69-yard touchdown, which was his third of the day.

Gibbs finished with 264 scrimmage yards, the third-most in a game in Lions history. He had 15 carries for 219 rushing yards and 11 receptions for 45 receiving yards as the Lions narrowly avoided an upset loss.

After trailing 27-17 with 12:16 left in the fourth quarter, the Lions scored 17 unanswered points to end game.

Kicker Jake Bates pushed the game into overtime with a crucial 59-yard field goal with 33 seconds remaining in regulation to help Detroit pull off their first win this season when trailing by double digits. They were 0-4 before Sunday.

Gibbs described the Giants matchup as a "must-win" as the Lions (7-4) fight for a playoff spot.

"The next 6 or 7 more games we got are must-wins, so we've got to keep going," Gibbs said.

Gibbs reached 22.17 MPH on his overtime run, which is the second fastest by a ball carrier on a touchdown this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The only faster time was also Gibbs at 22.23 MPH on his 78-yd touchdown run in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When the "duo" run play came through the headset as the play call, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was confident that Gibbs could reach the endzone while running behind offensive linemen Tate Ratledge and Penei Sewell.

"I've got the best seat in the house. It's really cool. I think I put my hand up when he was about seven yards down the field," Goff said. "You can see the angle he's about to take and the angle the safety's at, and it's over. That's what makes him so special is that next level speed."

Once he entered the huddle, Gibbs also said he was encouraged by teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown to deliver a house call.

"Saint, he told me to score, so I was listening to Saint. He was like 'score,' and I was like, 'bet,'" Gibbs recalled.

With Gibbs running for 219 yards, Goff was able to get the play-action game rolling, completing a season-high 13 such attempts along with two touchdowns. Goff finished with 279 passing yards as St. Brown logged a game-high 149 receiving yards off nine receptions.

"It's important to get the W. Regardless of who we're playing, or what they're record is, to finish the game and get the W that way, is a way we haven't won yet in overtime and kind of having to claw back and get that W," Goff said. "I think it says a lot about kind of catching that momentum and trying to get on that train and get on the right foot."

They won't have much time to celebrate as they'll host the Green Bay Packers in their annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday on a short week.