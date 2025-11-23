NEW ORLEANS -- Saints running back Alvin Kamara was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons after injuring his knee in the first half.

Kamara, 30, appeared to twist his knee as he was tackled by Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss while catching a pass in the first quarter. Kamara went to the medical tent and was later seen jogging on the sideline to test the injury but did not return to the game. He was deemed questionable to return and then ruled out in the third quarter.

The knee injury is new for Kamara, who has dealt with an ankle injury for much of the season but has yet to miss a game. Kamara had three carries for 11 yards and two catches for 4 yards against the Falcons prior to his injury. He has 471 rushing yards and a touchdown and 186 receiving yards this season.

Kamara was replaced in the game by rookie running back Devin Neal. Running back Kendre Miller is on injured reserve with a knee injury.