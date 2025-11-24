Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The Giants tied an NFL record with Sunday's 34-27 overtime loss to the Lions, their fifth defeat this season after leading by double digits.

It apparently left star wide receiver Malik Nabers perplexed with the way it went down.

Nabers, who was not with the Giants as he rehabs a torn ACL he suffered earlier this season, second-guessed some of the team's decisions in a since-deleted tweet.

"Sometimes I think they b makin us lose on purpose," he wrote. "Cause it's no way, bro you throw the ball instead of running it to make em burn 2 timeouts?? then you dnt kick the field goal?? Then they have to go down and score!!! Football common sense!!!! Am I missing something?"

Nabers was talking about a series of play calls and decisions late in regulation. Interim coach Mike Kafka called a running play for Tyrone Tracy Jr. that got the Giants down to the Lions 2-yard line with 3:11 remaining. Quarterback Jameis Winston then threw an incompletion on second down to tight end Theo Johnson, and the Giants lost 4 yards on a third-down run.

Kafka, who has preached aggressiveness since taking over and called two trick plays that resulted in touchdowns in Sunday's loss, elected to go for the touchdown and the two-score lead with a tick under 3 minutes remaining. The Lions forced an incompletion and took over from their own 6-yard line, needing only a field goal to send the game to overtime.

Jake Bates eventually hit a 59-yarder to even the score after the fourth-down fail.

"We are desperate for a win," Winston said after throwing a pair of touchdowns and catching another. "That is one of the things ... everyone in the locker room [was saying], let's be desperate for a victory. This is one of the best teams in the NFL. We came here on a mission, and we didn't complete that mission. We have to find a way. And whatever it takes, we're willing and able to do it."

Detroit won the contest after Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a 69-yard touchdown on the first play of overtime. The Giants had a chance to match or win but were stopped on the ensuing drive. The game ended on an Aidan Hutchinson fourth-down sack.

It was the Giants' 12th straight road loss dating to last season, extending a franchise record. All five of their blown double-digit leads were on the road this year.

The Giants (2-10) also became the first team eliminated from playoff contention.

"I feel like I'm in a movie sometimes. That's exactly how I feel," said wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who had a career-high 156 yards receiving Sunday. "Like it's not believable sometimes. A lot of movies are fake. So it just feels like it can't be real. But obviously, we're living in reality."

Kafka said he had no regrets for his late-game decisions. Not after the Giants already had trouble protecting leads through the year.

"Wanted to go up two scores," he said.

He later added: "Our decision was a correct one. I stand by it."

It still didn't produce a win and led to more frustration. The Giants are now an unfathomable 2-5 in games where they've held a double-digit lead.

Interim coach Mike Kafka wasn't looking back on his fourth-quarter play calling after Sunday's OT loss to the Lions. "Our decision was a correct one. I stand by it.” Nic Antaya/Getty Images

They lost here despite Winston throwing for 366 yards and accounting for three touchdowns. The Giants dropped their second game this year with over 500 yards of total offense.

Winston put some of the late-game blame on his shoulders. He threw an interception in the fourth quarter and missed an open Robinson deep in Detroit territory on the final drive.

"I just have to focus on finishing for us," said Winston, who started his second straight game in place of injured rookie Jaxson Dart. "We can be better in clutch moments. We have one of the best offensive lines in this football league. And I'm grateful for that. That's what it starts with. I just have to do a better job of finishing for us."

It hasn't mattered if it's Winston, Dart or Russell Wilson at quarterback. Or Kafka or Brian Daboll as coach. The Giants still have managed to squander leads and lose close games.

Dart remains in the concussion protocol. If he's cleared, the Giants intend to turn back to the rookie next Monday night against the New England Patriots despite Winston's solid performance.

"I like Jaxson if he's healthy and ready to go," Kafka said.