GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took ownership of his four turnovers in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Arizona Cardinals but said he wasn't going to let the fear of an interception change the way he plays.

"We had four turnovers and they were all on me, so I own that and I've got to do my job and take care of the ball and not put our defense in tough spots," Lawrence said. "Totally get that, but I'm never going to play scared. I'm going to continue to let it rip and I think that's why we have a chance at the end of the day -- [it] is because you keep playing.

"So, never going to apologize for that. But I will say I cannot turn the ball over four times."

Lawrence threw three interceptions -- including one in the end zone after it was tipped by Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell -- and lost the football on a sack and had it returned for a touchdown. It's the first time he's committed four or more turnovers since he lost five in a loss at Philadelphia in Week 4 in 2023.

He has two more four-turnover games: Week 14 in 2021 against Tennessee and Week 2 in 2021 against Denver. Both were losses, so Sunday's victory over the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium was his first with four or more turnovers.

Head coach Liam Coen said he was glad to see that Lawrence didn't get down after turning the ball over because he reiterated to Lawrence his message of a few weeks ago: Keep firing.

"After a few of them I was just like, 'Dude, just keep chucking it, man,'" Coen said. "What are we going to do? I mean he was bummed, he was pissed about it, but he kept saying confidently, 'I feel good. I'm throwing it good. I'm seeing it good.'"

The Jaguars are the first team to win a game with a minus-4 or worse turnover margin in the regular season since the Las Vegas Raiders vs the Broncos in Week 17 of the 2020 season. The last time a team won a game with a minus-4 for worse turnover margin in the playoffs? The Jaguars, who were minus-5 (with four Lawrence interceptions) against the Los Angeles Chargers in a Wild Card game after the 2022 season.

"Talk about resilience, toughness, staying together, guys having each other's backs, keep playing," Coen said after his team improved to 7-4 and moved to within one game of the Indianapolis Colts atop the AFC South. "Trevor obviously was disappointed to throw some of the picks ... but then he turns around and makes a huge throw to Parker [Washington] to start off overtime and guys stepped up.

"I mean nobody flinched, nobody was walking around head down. Disappointed, frustrated. You've got to keep playing and that's been the message for the last few weeks, and these guys, they closed it out when we needed to."