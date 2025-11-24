Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Raiders coach Pete Carroll found himself in an unfamiliar position Sunday after Las Vegas lost to the Cleveland Browns 24-10 to solidify a fourth consecutive losing season.

For the first time in his coaching career -- both at the NFL and college level -- Carroll has a 2-9 record.

Carroll, 74, had hoped his winning pedigree would rub off on the Raiders, who have been longing for success. He has had nine NFL seasons with at least 10 wins, tied for 11th most by a coach in the Super Bowl era.

Instead, Carroll and the Raiders were showered with boos as they walked off the field at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

"I've never not thought it would take (this much) work to get it right," said Carroll, who has a losing season for only the fifth time in his NFL head-coaching career. "I thought, 'Well, maybe I could have something to do with avoiding this.'"

Carroll said the Raiders will continue to battle. He still believes in this team and hopes his players have the same belief in him.

"They ain't giving up on each other. I'm not giving up on them, and they're not giving up on me, I hope," Carroll said.

The Raiders' fifth consecutive loss followed a similar script. Las Vegas had a hard time putting points on the board, largely due to quarterback Geno Smith being under duress from beginning to end. Smith was sacked 10 times and pressured 21.

The Raiders also couldn't capitalize on solid field position. They were inside Cleveland's 30-yard line twice in the second quarter and scored only three points. Over the past three games, Las Vegas has been outscored 67-33.

Special teams struggled. The unit gave up a 44-yard punt return to Cleveland's Gage Larvadain, setting up Quinshon Judkins' 8-yard score off a direct snap. And later, kicker Daniel Carlson missed a 48-yard field goal attempt.

The defense kept Las Vegas in the game until the fourth quarter, when Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw a pass to running back Dylan Sampson on a swing route, resulting in a 66-yard touchdown that created a 24-3 deficit with 8:17 remaining. Even still, Las Vegas sacked Sanders only once for the game.

The Raiders were held to 10 or fewer points for the sixth time this season.

"It's disappointing that [the Browns] turned out a great crowd, and they were loud and helping, and that they walked away here so satisfied," said Carroll, who for the first time has endured multiple losing streaks of four-plus games in a single season. "But if you don't score, you can't win, and we couldn't score."

Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers said it has been "super frustrating" dealing with the team's inability to find success. Bowers commended the Raiders for how hard they practice during the week. Unfortunately, their efforts on the practice field haven't translated to game day for the majority of 2025.

"No one here is BS-ing and stuff," Bowers said. "Everyone wants to win so bad, and it's just not coming together on game day."

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said it's "unfortunate" the team will not be competing for a playoff spot for the sixth time in the seven seasons he has been with the organization. But he encourages his teammates to continue to show up to practice with a positive attitude.

"That's all you can do. You know you can cry and moan, [but] it is what it is," said Crosby, who collected a team-high eight tackles (five for loss) and three quarterback hits. "At this point, you play for the love of the game ... You got 17 opportunities. If you don't want to be here, [then] go home."

When Carroll was asked if the Raiders' record would impact roster decisions in the coming weeks, he said, "We'll talk about all that and see where we are." He does anticipate young players like guard Caleb Rogers to be more involved "sooner than later."

Carroll did make one significant change hours later, firing offensive coordinator Chip Kelly 11 games into his first season with the organization.