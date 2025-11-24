Cleveland Browns great Bernie Kosar announced on social media that he is being discharged from the hospital Monday just one week after he received a liver transplant, which came more than a year after he was placed on the waiting list.

In the post to X in which he congratulated Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders on winning his first NFL start, Kosar wrote, "Blessed to be getting discharged today, and appreciative of all the support that's carried me to this point. Just in time for my birthday tmrw!"

Kosar will turn 62 on Tuesday.

Kosar told ESPN's Adam Schefter in a text Monday he originally was scheduled to be discharged next month and that he will be leaving the hospital just in time "to watch Monday Night Football."

A University Hospitals spokesperson said last week that, "as with all organ donations, we are humbled and awed by the generosity of the donor and their family" but "due to confidentiality laws, we cannot provide additional details about the donor."

However, since Kosar received the transplant, the donor has been identified as 21-year-old Browns fan Bryce Dunlap, who had a medical emergency and later died.

"That's probably the biggest struggle of it right now. We're still doing this with heavy hearts with what happened with Bryce Dunlap and his family," Kosar told ESPN's Jeremy Schaap. "I can't tell ya how much my thoughts and prayers are with you. I can't thank you enough. I'm not taking this gift for granted."

Kosar told Cleveland Magazine last year that he had been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson's disease.

Kosar played for the Browns from 1985 to 1993, leading the franchise to three AFC Championship Game appearances (1986, '87 and '89), losing each time to the Denver Broncos. Kosar is third in franchise history with 21,904 passing yards.

After being released by the Browns, Kosar joined the Dallas Cowboys for the remainder of the 1993 season and got a Super Bowl ring. He then played for the Miami Dolphins from 1994-96.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.