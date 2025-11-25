Open Extended Reactions

Thanksgiving is a time for family ... and football. So we're using our latest NFL Power Rankings to look at the holiday synonymous with the sport. Ahead of the three games on Thursday (Packers at Lions, Chiefs at Cowboys and Bengals at Ravens), we asked our NFL Nation reporters to look back at each team's history on the holiday. Thirty-one teams have at least one appearance on Thanksgiving -- sorry Jaguars fans, better luck next year.

What matchups stand out for the Cowboys and Lions, who are staples on Thanksgiving every season? Which famous players -- or one-hit wonders -- got a bite out of a turkey leg as their game's MVP? And what other quirky memories are there from the holiday contests?

Let's get into it with the No. 1 team, which didn't change from last week's rankings. Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluated how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Week 12 result: Beat the Buccaneers 34-7

Week 12 ranking: 1

Thanksgiving game memory: Beating the Lions in 1975

The Rams have played only four times on Thanksgiving, the last coming in 1975. In that game, wide receiver Harold Jackson caught five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Los Angeles' defense kept the Lions scoreless in a 20-0 victory, and the win pushed the Rams to 9-2. They finished 12-2 that season before losing to the Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 12 result: Beat the Bengals 26-20

Week 12 ranking: 3

Thanksgiving game memory: Linebacker Tedy Bruschi's touchdown in 2002

Bruschi returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown -- with teammate and current Patriots coach Mike Vrabel crossing the goal line with him in celebration -- as the Patriots recorded their first win on the holiday. The touchdown secured a 20-12 decision over the host Lions. The Patriots wore their red "Pat Patriot" throwbacks in that game -- just as they would in 2010 when they returned to Detroit and long-haired Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes in a blowout win. -- Mike Reiss

Week 12 result: Bye

Week 12 ranking: 5

Thanksgiving game memory: Running back Ron Dayne awarded the Turkey leg in 2005

Dayne played in only 10 games for the Broncos, all in the 2005 season. But his longest run and 20.4% of his rushing yards came on his only carry of overtime against the Cowboys. The 55-yard rush down the left sideline on second-and-3 set up Jason Elam's 24-yard kick that gave the Broncos a 24-21 win. Dayne finished with 98 rushing yards on seven carries. It is the high point for the Broncos on Thanksgiving, as they're 4-7 on the holiday and haven't played one since 2009. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 12 result: Lost to the Cowboys 24-21

Week 12 ranking: 2

Thanksgiving game memory: The "Bounty Bowl" in 1989

Rumors swirled heading into the game at Texas Stadium that coach Buddy Ryan had put a $200 bounty on former Eagles kicker Luis Zendejas, who had some critical words aimed at Ryan after leaving the team. That seemed to be confirmed when Eagles linebacker Jessie Small decked Zendejas on a kickoff, leaving the kicker shaken and angered. The game helped fuel one of the fiercest rivalries in all of football for decades. "I tried to talk to Buddy, but he wouldn't stay on the field. He took his big, fat rear end up the tunnel to the locker room," rookie Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson said at the time, to which Ryan replied, "I've been on a diet and lost a few pounds. I thought I was looking good and [Johnson] goes and calls me fat. I resent that." -- Tim McManus

Week 12 result: Beat the Titans 30-24

Week 12 ranking: 7

Thanksgiving game memory: 19-3 win over the 49ers in 2014

Thanksgiving dinner might have never tasted better for the Seahawks and their fans than on this night in Santa Clara. At the height of their NFC West rivalry, Seattle held San Francisco to a field goal, prompting 49ers owner Jed York to tweet an apology to his team's fans for the "unacceptable" performance. Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman picked off nemesis quarterback Colin Kaepernick twice and beat his college coach, Jim Harbaugh, whom he'd clashed with at Stanford. If that wasn't satisfying enough for the star cornerback, he and quarterback Russell Wilson then chomped on turkey legs at midfield of the brand-new Levi's Stadium. -- Brady Henderson

Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman enjoying their postgame feast after beating the 49ers in 2014. Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Week 12 result: Lost to the Chiefs 23-20 (OT)

Week 12 ranking: 4

Thanksgiving game memory: Quarterback Peyton Manning ties Thanksgiving TD record in 2004

The Colts waited 40 seasons to return to a Thanksgiving game, and they made it a memorable experience. Manning tied former Dolphins great Bob Griese with six touchdowns passes in the 41-9 victory over Detroit. It was quite a feat when viewed in the context of his overall performance: He had just 23 completions in the game, meaning roughly 25% of his completions resulted in a score. -- Stephen Holder

Week 12 result: Beat the Vikings 23-6

Week 12 ranking: 11

Thanksgiving game memory: Upsetting the Lions in 2023

With an apology to history -- the 1962 game against the Lions might be the most significant even though it was the Packers' only loss in a championship season -- recency bias gives the nod to this game. The Packers were 8.5-point underdogs yet pulled off a 29-22 win. The Packers opened the game with a 53-yard pass from Jordan Love to Christian Watson, and the victory helped turn around Love's first season as the starter. It was part of a closing stretch in which the Packers went 6-2 to make the playoffs after starting 3-6. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 12 result: Beat the Giants 34-27 (OT)

Week 12 ranking: 8

Thanksgiving game memory: Lions top Bears 23-20 in 2024

After three straight Thanksgiving losses as coach of the Lions, Dan Campbell finally ended the team's seven-year holiday drought last season. With the win, the 11-1 Lions also got off to their best start in franchise history. For quarterback Jared Goff, it was a "bucket list" moment, as he enjoyed a turkey leg following 221 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Goff was joined by teammates David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Reader and Al-Quadin Muhammad in great spirits. -- Eric Woodyard

The best Thanksgiving memories for every NFL team include the Lions' 2024 win over the Bears. Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a team-high 73 receiving yards in that game. ESPN

Week 12 result: Beat the Panthers 20-9

Week 12 ranking: 9

Thanksgiving game memory: 49ers trounce the Cowboys in 1972

There are a few to choose from here, but the Niners throttling one of their fiercest rivals 31-10 ranks at the top. The Cowboys were the defending Super Bowl champions, while the Niners were still finding their way with a young quarterback named Steve Spurrier replacing an injured John Brodie. Spurrier was efficient in Dallas, but linebacker Skip Vanderbundt stole the show. He returned a fumble 73 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and capped the game with a 21-yard pick-six. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 12 result: Lost to the Texans 23-19

Week 12 ranking: 6

Thanksgiving game memory: Quarterback Josh Allen's breakout game in 2019

The Bills' 26-15 win over the Cowboys is often considered the game that introduced the nation to Allen. It was the team's first Thanksgiving appearance since 1994. Allen went 19-of-24 for 231 yards and one passing touchdown; he rushed for 43 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. The team's success led to Thanksgiving appearances again in 2021 and 2022. There have been other good performances on the holiday, including OJ Simpson's record performance in 1976, but nothing was bigger than cementing Allen's place as the franchise QB the Bills were long searching for. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Bills quarterback Josh Allen scored his only rushing touchdown against the Cowboys from 15 yards out in the third quarter. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

Week 12 result: Beat the Steelers 31-28

Week 12 ranking: 12

Thanksgiving game memory: Running back Walter Payton's offensive explosion in 1977

The Hall of Famer racked up 244 yards from scrimmage (20 rushes for 137 yards; four catches for 107 yards) and two touchdowns at the Silverdome. The Bears turned the ball over five times, but they pulled off a 31-14 win because of Payton's dominance. Once he hauled in a 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bob Avellini in the third quarter, the Bears didn't lose the lead again. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 12 result: Beat the Colts 23-20 (OT)

Week 12 ranking: 13

Thanksgiving game memory: Running back Marcus Allen passes Walter Payton in 1996

The Chiefs don't have many fond memories on Thanksgiving, but Allen passed fellow Hall of Famer Walter Payton on the all-time rushing touchdowns list in Detroit. Allen recorded his 111th score on a 1-yard dive into the end zone in the first quarter. His performance, including 73 rushing yards and two touchdowns, helped the Chiefs rally for a 28-24 comeback victory over the Lions. The win was sweeter for the Chiefs after their holiday loss a year earlier to the Cowboys. -- Nate Taylor

Week 12 result: Bye

Week 12 ranking: 14

Thanksgiving game memory: Beating the Broncos in 1967

The San Diego Chargers went into the fourth quarter down 10 points to the Broncos, who were one of the AFL's worst teams that season. Defensive back Speedy Duncan sparked the comeback with a blocked field goal that he returned 72 yards for a touchdown. Later in the fourth quarter, running back Dickie Post scored an 8-yard rushing touchdown to secure the Chargers' 24-20 win. The team has played in just five Thanksgiving games, with only one game since this 1967 win. -- Kris Rhim

Week 12 result: Beat the Cardinals 27-24 (OT)

Week 12 ranking: 17

Thanksgiving game memory: None, but maybe next year?

There was some thought that this streak could end in 2024 because the Jaguars were playing in Detroit and it seemed like a natural fit. Jacksonville was coming off back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2004 to 2005, 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence was a recognizable figure, and the team was led by a Super Bowl-winning coach in Doug Pederson. However, the NFL put that matchup in Week 11, a wise decision that saved the national audience a collective bout of indigestion. The Lions won 52-6, marking the worst loss in Jaguars history. The streak buster could happen in 2026, when the Jaguars are scheduled to play in Dallas. -- Mike DiRocco

Week 12 result: Lost to the Rams 34-7

Week 12 ranking: 10

Thanksgiving game memory: Getting the stuffing beaten out of them in 2006

For nearly 14 minutes, it was a pretty good Thanksgiving for the Bucs. Then they got their giblets handed to them. Mike Alstott's 1-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter put the Bucs ahead 7-0, but the Cowboys got five touchdown passes from Tony Romo -- two to Terry Glenn and two to Marion Barber II -- and won 38-10. Romo, who still holds a Cowboys Thanksgiving Day record for TD passes, threw for 306 yards. That was 95 more yards than the entire Bucs offense had that day. -- DiRocco

Week 12 result: Beat the Bills 23-19

Week 12 ranking: 19

Thanksgiving game memory: Houston benefits from former Lions coach Jim Schwartz's blunder in 2012

Schwartz threw a challenge flag in the third quarter when Houston running back Justin Forsett scored an 81-yard touchdown run after two Lions seemingly tackled him. Replays showed Forsett's left knee and elbow hit the turf, and an automatic review most likely would have reversed the result. But according to NFL rules, throwing the challenge flag on a scoring play negates the review. So as a result, the touchdown stood and cut the Lions' 10-point lead to three. Houston won 34-31 in overtime. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 12 result: Beat the Jets 23-10

Week 12 ranking: 15

Thanksgiving game memory: The sideline sidestep between Jacoby Jones and Mike Tomlin in 2013

The Ravens play on Thanksgiving this week for the first time since they beat the Steelers 22-20 by overcoming one of the most controversial plays in league history. With the Ravens leading 13-7 in the third quarter, Jones was running back a kickoff when he was slowed down by Tomlin, who stood in a restricted area that separates the sideline from the playing field, with his back turned to the action and his right foot squarely in the field of play. Jones, who was 38 yards from the end zone, was tackled from behind. Tomlin was later fined $100,000 by the NFL. "It's just one of those unfortunate moments of life," Tomlin said five years ago. "I was watching the jumbotron and lost track of where I was. Such is life." -- Jamison Hensley

Along with his 73-yard kickoff return, Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones also had four receptions for 53 yards in the team's Thanksgiving victory. Doug Kapustin/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Week 12 result: Lost to the Bears 31-28

Week 12 ranking: 16

Thanksgiving game memory: The Jerome Bettis-Phil Luckett coin flip flub in 1998

It's understandable if thinking about Thanksgiving memories makes Steelers fans flinch. Not only did Tomlin incur the six-figure fine for interfering with Jones' would-be kickoff return touchdown in 2013, but the Steelers also had a memorable lowlight 15 years earlier in Detroit. Bettis said he called tails at the overtime coin toss, but referee Luckett said he heard heads. The coin landed on tails. Arguing ensued, and audio replays suggest Bettis quickly said "head-tails." Regardless, the Lions got the ball first and kicked a field goal to win the game. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 12 result: Beat the Eagles 24-21

Week 12 ranking: 21

Thanksgiving game memory: Backup quarterback Clint Longley leads Cowboys to win over Washington in 1974

The "best memory" rules out Randy Moss' dominant showing in 1998 and Leon Lett's ill-timed trek in the ice in 1993. This choice came down to backup quarterbacks, Longley and Jason Garrett. In 1994, Garrett outdueled Brett Favre to beat the Packers, but Longley's comeback vs. Washington came out of nowhere. With Roger Staubach knocked out in the third quarter, the Cowboys trailed 23-17 with less than 30 seconds to play when Longley, known as the "Mad Bomber," hit Drew Pearson for a 50-yard touchdown to defeat their rivals. -- Todd Archer

Cowboys rookie quarterback Clint Longley leaves the field after he threw a long bomb to wide receiver Drew Pearson to defeat Washington. AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman

Week 12 result: Lost to the 49ers 20-9

Week 12 ranking: 18

Thanksgiving game memory: The Panthers improve to 11-0 in 2015

This was another storybook moment for the Panthers during their NFL-best 15-1 season in 2015. In their first and only Thanksgiving game, the Panthers beat the Cowboys 33-14. Only it wasn't because of eventual NFL MVP Cam Newton that the team stayed undefeated. This was because of a defense led by Luke Kuechly and Kurt Coleman, who returned interceptions for touchdowns. The unit also knocked Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo out of the game with a collarbone injury. -- David Newton

Week 12 result: Lost to the Packers 23-6

Week 12 ranking: 20

Thanksgiving game memory: Wide receiver Randy Moss scores three touchdowns in 1998

The idea of a "revenge game" has grown cliché, but Moss -- a rookie at the time -- truly wanted to punish the Cowboys. Seven months earlier, a predraft meeting with owner Jerry Jones led Moss to believe the Cowboys would select him with the No. 8 pick. Instead, the Cowboys took defensive end Greg Ellis and Moss fell to the Vikings at No. 21. Moss caught only three passes in this game, but all three went for touchdowns: Two from 56 yards and one from 51. Speaking later to NFL.com, Moss recalled Vikings receivers coach Hubbard Alexander exhorting him to rest on the sideline between series. Moss: "I said, 'Man, I'm not going to need no rest today. It's the Dallas Cowboys, and it's Thanksgiving.'" -- Kevin Seifert

Week 12 result: Bye

Week 12 ranking: 22

Thanksgiving game memory: Cowboys defensive tackle Leon Lett gifts the Dolphins a Thanksgiving miracle in 1993

A snow game in Dallas -- what? The Dolphins and Cowboys played during an ice storm, in what was shaping up to be a loss for Miami when Pete Stoyanovich's 40-yard field goal was blocked with 15 seconds left. But Lett -- yes, that Leon Lett -- accidentally kicked the ball while attempting to recover it. Miami recovered possession, and Stoyanovich nailed a 19-yard field goal to win the game. The Dolphins might've used up all their remaining karma for the season; they lost the next five games and missed the playoffs. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Leon Lett's ill-advised blocked field goal recovery attempt gave the Dolphins an icy Thanksgiving win in 1993. Star-Telegram via AP

Week 12 result: Beat the Saints 24-10

Week 12 ranking: 26

Thanksgiving game memory: Their lone win in 2005

The Falcons have won just once on Thanksgiving in four games, and this year is the 20th anniversary of that victory. Led by running back Warrick Dunn, who is now a Falcons minority owner, Atlanta defeated the Lions 27-7. Dunn had 116 rushing yards on just 17 carries; tight end Alge Crumpler had seven catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Michael Vick was 12-of-22 passing for 146 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Falcons' defense had five sacks, while cornerbacks DeAngelo Hall and Jason Webster both had interceptions. -- Marc Raimondi

Week 12 result: Bye

Week 12 ranking: 25

Thanksgiving game memory: The RG III game in 2012

Rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III had arguably his best day in a magical season against the Cowboys in a 38-31 win. He completed 19-of-27 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns -- with one pick -- versus the NFL's sixth-rated pass defense entering the game. Fellow rookie Alfred Morris ran for 113 yards and a touchdown, but the day was all about Griffin, who was raised in Texas and played nearby at Baylor. "When you go back, you want to put on a show," he later told ESPN. It was Washington's second win of a seven-game winning streak to end the regular season. -- John Keim

Week 12 result: Lost to the Patriots 26-20

Week 12 ranking: 23

Thanksgiving game memory: Their only appearance in 2010

The Bengals are one of four teams with just one Thanksgiving game in their franchise history, per ESPN Research. That game at the Jets, a 26-10 loss, was full of notable players, including some eventual Hall of Famers (Terrell Owens, LaDainian Tomlinson, Darrelle Revis and Jason Taylor). A fun fact: Nick Folk was the Jets' kicker in that game. Folk, 41, is again their kicker. -- Ben Baby

Week 12 result: Lost to the Cardinals 27-24 (OT)

Week 12 ranking: 24

Thanksgiving game memory: Last win on the holiday in 1948

The Cardinals have lost their seven Thanksgiving appearances since 1948, with their most recent coming in their Super Bowl run during the 2008 season. Before that, however, they last played on Thanksgiving in 1985 -- that's once in 40 years. In 1948, the Cardinals were virtually unstoppable behind Hall of Famer Charley Trippi. Their only loss that season came in the NFL Championship Game, preventing them from claiming back-to-back titles. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 12 result: Lost to the Lions 34-27 (OT)

Week 12 ranking: 28

Thanksgiving game memory: Linebacker Lawrence Taylor's interception in 1982

It was Thanksgiving Day in Detroit when Taylor won the game for the Giants with a 97-yard interception returned for a touchdown. Giants coach Bill Parcells wasn't even sure Taylor would play in the game. He had hurt his knee the prior week, so Parcells didn't start him and didn't even put him in until the second quarter. That decision was rewarded with an interception of Gary Danielson in the fourth quarter to break a 6-6 tie. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 12 result: Beat the Raiders 24-10

Week 12 ranking: 29

Thanksgiving game memory: Almost outlasting the Lions and running back Barry Sanders

The Browns are 0-3 on Thanksgiving in the Super Bowl era and haven't played on the holiday since 1989. The last time that happened, they lost to the Lions 13-10 as Sanders ran for 145 yards amid an Offensive Rookie of the Year season. It was a blip in what ended up being a deep playoff run to the AFC Championship Game, where the Browns lost to the Broncos. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 12 result: Lost to the Falcons 24-10

Week 12 ranking: 27

Thanksgiving game memory: "The Stiff Arm" at Atlanta in 2019

Things always get a little weird when the Saints and Falcons play, and the Thanksgiving edition of their rivalry was no different. With the Saints leading 20-9 in the third quarter, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was intercepted by 300-pound defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, who shoved Ryan to the ground with a stiff arm that went viral. Ryan was sacked nine times (including four sacks by Cameron Jordan), Taysom Hill blocked a punt, and the Saints secured their third straight NFC South title in a 26-18 win. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 12 result: Lost to the Ravens 23-10

Week 12 ranking: 30

Thanksgiving game memory: The "Butt Fumble" in 2012

This was the all-time blooper. After an aborted handoff, quarterback Mark Sanchez tucked the ball, tried to run up the middle and slammed into the rear end of guard Brandon Moore. The impact of the collision caused Sanchez to cough up the ball, which bounced right to safety Steve Gregory, who returned it for a touchdown. That was the second of three touchdowns in a 52-second span for the Patriots. The Jets lost 49-19, but no one remembers that. The play, which will live in infamy, symbolizes a lost era for the Jets. -- Rich Cimini

After the infamous "Butt Fumble" Game in 2012, Mark Sanchez became the butt of jokes when video surfaced of him showing his derriere. Robert Sabo/NY Daily News/Getty Images

Week 12 result: Lost to the Browns 24-10

Week 12 ranking: 31

Thanksgiving game memory: OT win over Dallas in 2021

There haven't been many memorable moments for the Raiders since they moved to Las Vegas from Oakland in 2020. However, in 2021, quarterback Derek Carr led the Raiders to a 36-33 overtime win in Dallas. He threw for 373 yards and a touchdown, and kicker Daniel Carlson converted the winning field goal, which was set up by a defensive pass interference. -- Ryan McFadden

Week 12 result: Lost to the Seahawks 30-24

Week 12 ranking: 32

Thanksgiving game memory: "Smash and Dash" dominate the Lions in 2008

The 10-1 Titans traveled to Detroit and beat the stuffing out of the Lions. The 47-10 win was fueled by the Titans' game-changing running back duo of Chris Johnson and LenDale White, also known as "Smash and Dash." They combined for 231 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Johnson showed his electrifying speed on a 58-yard touchdown run. White's physical run style provided the perfect complement. Both players got a piece of the turkey leg postgame. -- Turron Davenport