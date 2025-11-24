Stephania Bell gives an in-depth look at Joe Burrow's turf toe injury (1:53)

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday he anticipates quarterback Joe Burrow playing Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

"He looks in good shape right now and will be ready to go," Taylor said.

Taylor stopped short of officially announcing Burrow will play but said the quarterback has done "everything he could" to work his way back from a turf toe injury that has sidelined him since September.

Taylor said Burrow will continue to work through the week before he makes an official declaration that the star quarterback will return from his injury.

Burrow was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday last week but was limited on Friday, leading Taylor to go with Joe Flacco as the team's starting quarterback in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the New England Patriots.

Taylor said that if Burrow starts Thursday night, Flacco will be the backup.

In other injury news, Taylor ruled out Tee Higgins for Thursday night's game after the wide receiver suffered a concussion in Sunday's game. He also ruled out pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who has missed the past three games due to a hip injury.