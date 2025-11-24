Shedeur Sanders leads the Browns to a 24-10 win on the road in his first start with the team. (1:20)

Shedeur Sanders will start at quarterback Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday.

Sanders will remain the starter even though Dillon Gabriel has cleared the concussion protocol, Stefanski said.

With Gabriel sidelined, Sanders completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards with one touchdown and an interception in the Browns' 24-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in his first NFL start.

Sanders, who became the 42nd quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999, also became the first Cleveland quarterback to win his first NFL start since Eric Zeier in 1995. The victory ended a 17-game losing streak for the Browns in games with a quarterback making his first career start. That was the longest streak by any franchise since 1950, when QB starts were first recorded.

ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.