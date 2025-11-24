Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton is unlikely to play on Thanksgiving against the Kansas City Chiefs because of a high ankle sprain sustained in the second half of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple sources.

While the injury is considered to be on the "milder" side of a typical high ankle sprain, the four-day turnaround makes it difficult for Guyton to be ready to play Thursday. The Cowboys will hold a couple of walk-through practices this week to get ready for the Chiefs.

The Cowboys' Week 14 game is Dec. 4 at the Detroit Lions.

After the injury, Guyton was listed as questionable to return, but he did not re-enter the game.

Nate Thomas would make his second start of his career if Guyton does not play. He started the Cowboys' Week 5 win at the New York Jets with Guyton out because of a concussion. He played the final 31 snaps of the Eagles' game and held up well against the Philadelphia front.

Hakeem Adeniji would serve as the backup tackle.