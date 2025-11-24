After being down 21-0, the Cowboys stage a comeback, capped off by Brandon Aubrey's field goal as time expires. (1:18)

Philadelphia Eagles rookie safety Andrew Mukuba suffered an ankle fracture that will require surgery, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday.

Mukuba suffered the injury during Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and it will be determined during surgery whether there is potential for him to return this season.

Selected in the second round of this year's draft, Mukuba has appeared in the Eagles' first 11 games, making 10 starts. He has two interceptions, three passes defended and 46 tackles, included two for loss.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn't confirm the nature of Mukuba's injury Monday but did acknowledge the standout rookie will miss some time.

"Yeah, you guys saw the report. He'll be out for some time, for a little bit. I'll never put a timetable on a guy. We'll see how long," Sirianni said.

He named Michael Carter II and Sydney Brown as players who could step in during Mukuba's absence and said the Eagles still have starting safety Reed Blankenship in the secondary.

"And we have confidence in some guys on the practice squad as well. This is why you need your entire roster. It's never just the 53 guys. It's the 70 guys. You never know when those guys' opportunity will come. And here we are," he said.