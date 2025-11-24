Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll announced Monday that quarterbacks coach Greg Olson will be the interim offensive coordinator, following the firing of Chip Kelly.

Olson is back in a familiar position with the Raiders. He was the team's offensive coordinator in 2013-14, then from 2018 to 2021. Now he will once again call plays for the Raiders, who have one of the worst offenses in the league.

Carroll said he does not intend to make further changes to the coaching staff.

"He's gonna be the play caller, and we haven't finalized the working of anything past that at this point, but our guys are gameplaying [for the Los Angeles Chargers], and we're getting after it," Carroll said.

Carroll cited Olson's coaching experience and their previous working relationship for his appointment to lead the offense. Olson has coached in the league for 24 seasons and was the quarterbacks coach for the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, Carroll's final season with the organization.

Olson also was an offensive coordinator for the Rams, Lions and Buccaneers.

"He knows me inside and out, and I think it's fortunate that we have a guy [who] has that much background to step into this role," Carroll said.

Carroll moved on from Kelly immediately after the team's 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell is also out, a source told ESPN.

Carroll said he is in "uncharted waters" since he never fired a coach midseason during his 14-year tenure in Seattle. He has moved on from two coordinators in 16 days, after firing special teams coordinator Tom McMahon on Nov. 7.

"I thought it was too painful where we were, and the play has not been good enough," Carroll said. "This would not have happened, but we're 2-9."

Carroll said he gave Kelly "a lot of leeway" on the game planning because of his background, which includes helping Ohio State win a national title as the offensive coordinator in 2024. But their vision for the offense never aligned.

Carroll reiterated that he wanted the Raiders to run the ball better. That plan never materialized.

"I just felt like we needed to take the next step," Carroll said. "We were staying the same, and so it wasn't good enough for our fans and our guys. That's why we made the move."