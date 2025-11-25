Shedeur Sanders leads the Browns to a 24-10 win on the road in his first start with the team. (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

Week 12 in the NFL wasn't short on entertainment.

Before the Carolina Panthers face the San Francisco 49ers on "Monday Night Football," the week featured seven games decided by one score -- including two overtime matchups. Editor's Picks Browns use Shedeur, Myles Garrett to troll Raiders, topping Week 12's petty posts Anthony Gharib

The main thing to know from every Week 12 game: Rams sit atop NFC after Eagles' meltdown NFL Nation

Week 12 NFL highlights: Shedeur Sanders throws first NFL TD; Rams put on show vs. Bucs ESPN Staff 2 Related

The close finishes provided plenty of fuel for trash talk and sharp sound bites as some of the best moments occur from what's said before or after the whistle.

Players and coaches carried their teams' momentum from the field to the podium, delivering standout lines in their postgame sessions.

From bold statements to perfectly timed one-liners, here are the best quotes from around the NFL in Week 12.

"I'm who they been lookin' for."

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

Before his first career NFL start, Sanders set the tone -- and backed it up as the Browns easily downed the Las Vegas Raiders 24-10.

Sanders went 11-of-20 with 209 passing yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

"He's not from here. He's not from this planet."

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Prescott completed 23 of 36 passes in Dallas' 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, amassing 354 passing yards. He completed nine passes to receiver George Pickens, including a 43-yarder.

Pickens had no drops and finished with 146 receiving yards in the win and was the subject of Prescott's postgame quip.

"What I did was wrong."

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

After spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey in Week 11, Chase issued an apology. He released the statement via Instagram Monday, saying that he takes "full responsibilities" for his actions, which led to the wide receiver serving a one-game suspension without pay, losing out on his weekly $448,333 check and an additional $58,832 per-game active bonus.

"I'm not superstitious, but I'm a little-stitious. Any 'Office' fans?"

Detroit Lions K Jake Bates

After Bates' 59-yard field goal tied the score and forced overtime in the Lions' 34-27 win over the New York Giants, he was asked about his routines and used the opportunity to quote Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, from the TV show "The Office." The line comes from a 2007 episode titled "Fun Run."

"The season is not over."

Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh

After a slow start to the season, the Ravens notched their fifth consecutive win after defeating the New York Jets 23-10.

With a 6-5 record, the Ravens are tied with the Steelers for the top spot in the AFC North. Despite things trending in the right direction for Baltimore, Harbaugh remains even-keeled.

"Do you remember who was in first place with six weeks left last year? Me either."

Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay

The Rams' 34-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" moved them into first place in the NFC. However, McVay isn't taking any victory laps with just over a handful of regular-season games remaining.

"Everyone knows that the passing game is obviously going to be going through him, and he just continues to make plays."

Seattle Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp

Kupp had high praise for Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who caught 8 passes for 167 yards and 2 touchdowns in Seattle's 30-24 win over the Tennessee Titans -- a performance that broke DK Metcalf's single-season franchise record of 1,303 receiving yards.

Smith-Njigba has led the Seahawks in receiving yards in all 11 games and now leads the NFL with 1,313 yards after Week 12.

"I feel like I'm in a movie ... it's not believable sometimes. A lot of movies are fake. So, it just feels like it can't be real. But obviously, we're living in reality."

New York Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Robinson finished with a career-high 156 receiving yards in the Giants' 34-27 overtime loss to the Lions. It was a heartbreaking result for New York, which led 27-24 late in regulation before a failed fourth-down conversion with under three minutes left set up Bates' 59-yard field goal to tie the score and force overtime.

The loss marked the Giants' 12th straight road defeat dating to last season, extending a franchise record. At 2-10, New York became the first team eliminated from playoff contention.

"The hourglass is going and the sand's falling through. There's not a lot of time for mistakes."

Pittsburgh Steelers DE Cameron Heyward

After a 31-28 defeat to the Chicago Bears, the Steelers slipped to 6-5 and fell into a first-place tie in the AFC North with the Ravens.

What was once a 2½-game cushion atop the division has evaporated, with the Steelers staring at a brutal closing stretch that includes three division matchups and showdowns with Baltimore in Weeks 14 and 18 that could decide the division winner. Heyward made it clear the group understands what's at stake and that the Steelers' focus is on finishing the season the right way.

"I'm finna take this ball ... I can't get tackled by [Baker] Mayfield."

Los Angeles Rams CB Cobie Durant

During the first quarter between the Buccaneers and Rams, Durant kept his eyes on Baker Mayfield as he fired a pass to Cade Otton. When Otton caught the pass, Durant stripped him of the ball and returned it for a touchdown.

As he returned the interception, Durant had to get past Mayfield, who seemed eager to stop the cornerback from reaching the end zone. Fellow Rams cornerback Josh Wallace blocked Mayfield, however, leading to a Rams score.

"It sucks to lose, especially to the Falcons, but at least to start it was a cool moment."

New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough

Shough got his first home start against the Atlanta Falcons and enjoyed running out of the tunnel and onto the field of Caesars Superdome. He threw for 243 passing yards on 30-for-43 passing, but had an interception in the Saints' 24-10 loss to the Falcons.