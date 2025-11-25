Lamar Jackson hits Zay Flowers with a 20-yard pass to get the Ravens into Jets territory. (0:20)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Continuing a streak that keeps delivering hits to his banged-up body, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is dealing with a different injury for the third straight week.

Jackson didn't participate in the Ravens' walk-through Monday because of a toe injury. This is the latest injury for Jackson, who missed a practice two weeks ago because of knee soreness and sat out a practice last week with an ankle injury.

"He's good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Monday's walk-through when asked how Jackson was feeling.

Jackson hasn't missed any games during this injury-filled month, but he hasn't resembled a two-time NFL MVP.

He is in the midst of the worst rut of his eight-year career. This marks the first time he has been held under a 60% completion rate and 200 yards passing in three straight games.

Harbaugh said he "can't really say" whether these injuries have affected Jackson's play.

"I'm always proud of him," Harbaugh said. "He's playing winning football. He's working really hard every week to be prepared and be ready to play. He's doing everything he can do to win the game."

Despite Jackson's struggles, the Ravens (6-5) have won five straight games and have tied the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North.

Jackson has thrown 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season for a QBR of 63.3, which ranks 11th in the league. He has been sacked 24 times, which is one more than the number of times he was sacked all of last season.

Last month, Jackson missed three games with a hamstring injury. He returned four weeks ago but has looked out of sync.

After Sunday's 23-10 win over the New York Jets, Jackson was asked whether he has felt fully healthy since coming back.

"I can't call it," Jackson said, "but I'm out there, so I feel like I should still be able to do what I do."

The Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving. Jackson is 10-1 against the Bengals, totaling 24 touchdowns and four interceptions.