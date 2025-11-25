SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn was ruled out of Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a concussion late in the first half.

Horn had two first-half interceptions. ESPN's Lisa Salters reported that he was vomiting on the sideline after his second pick.

The Panthers reported just before the start of the second half that Horn was being evaluated for a concussion.

Carolina intercepted three passes from 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the opening half but still went into the break down 10-3. The Panthers became the first team to trail at halftime after recording three picks since the Cleveland Browns in 2021. That has happened only twice over the past 10 years.

With Horn out, the 49ers scored a touchdown on their first possession of the second half, a 12-yard run by former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Corey Thornton, who replaced Horn, was ruled out late in the third quarter because of an ankle injury.