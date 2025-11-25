Jauan Jennings and Tre'von Moehrig get into a heated scuffle after the 49ers defeat the Panthers on Monday Night Football. (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Moments after San Francisco's 20-9 victory over Carolina on Monday night, 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings approached Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig and threw a quick, open-handed right cross to Moehrig's face.

The two players were quickly separated, with Panthers linebacker Krys Barnes and 49ers senior director of player engagement Austin Moss II intervening to keep them apart.

As for what sparked the altercation, television cameras showed Moehrig delivering a punch to Jennings' groin area late in the game. Jennings did not retaliate in the moment and was seen pleading his case to the officials for a flag on Moehrig.

"I was just responding to some childish behavior," Jennings said of his actions after the final whistle.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan summed up Moehrig's move as a "cheap shot."

"I was really proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there and getting to the sideline," Shanahan said.

Jennings said he didn't expect the punch from Moehrig during the game, but acknowledged it was likely the result of his penchant for playing through -- and sometimes past -- the echo of the whistle.

"That was just out of nowhere," Jennings said. "I think it's probably just like I was saying, just the history of me playing ball. I play hard. I'm physically stronger than a lot of DBs out there and a lot of things happen in between the whistles. With me at least."

As Jennings suspected, Moehrig and the Panthers took exception to his blocking style that often irritates and occasionally incites physical altercations with opponents. Jennings was ejected from last season's finale against the Arizona Cardinals after picking up a pair of unnecessary roughness penalties.

Moehrig, for his part, said Jennings was pushing him in the back and "talking crazy" to him during the game.

"He was just doing some extra stuff after the play," Moehrig said. "I'll take that one. It wasn't just frustration. It was isolated.''

Asked if his response was justified, Moehrig said, "It is what it is."

Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson added, "I ain't got nothing good to say about [No.] 15."

Carolina coach Dave Canales said he needed to review the film and speak to Moehrig about what happened.

"I'll get to the bottom of that," Canales said. "I want to see exactly what happened. I haven't had to chance to talk to Tre about that yet. That'll be a conversation.''

Moehrig acknowledged he "most likely" will be fined for the punch he threw at Jennings.

Both players could also face a suspension. Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch was suspended one game earlier this season for striking Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after a game ended. Branch appealed but his suspension was upheld by league officer Jordy Nelson.

Jon Runyan, the NFL's vice president of football operations, wrote in a letter to Branch that his "aggressive, non-football act was entirely unwarranted, posed a serious risk of injury and clearly violated the standards of conduct and sportsmanship expected of NFL players."

ESPN's David Newton contributed to this report.