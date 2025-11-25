Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed Tuesday that starting running back Isiah Pacheco will return to the lineup for Thursday's road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"We'll get him in there," Reid said. "How much? I can't tell you that right now. We'll see how it goes."

Pacheco, 26, has been out since Oct. 27, when he sustained a right knee injury in the victory over the Washington Commanders. By playing against the Cowboys, Pacheco will have 10 days to rest and recover before Week 14, when the Chiefs host the Houston Texans for a prime-time game Dec. 7.

Without Pacheco, the Chiefs have leaned heavily on 30-year-old running back Kareem Hunt, a nine-year veteran. In the Chiefs' comeback win Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts, Hunt recorded season highs in rushing attempts (30) and yards (104), with a touchdown.

Prior to his injury, Pacheco was averaging 4.2 rushing yards per attempt. He did participate in the Chiefs' three practices last week, but Reid didn't want to have him play two games in a five-day span.

The Chiefs also strengthened their running back room Monday by adding Dameon Pierce, a three-year veteran, to their practice squad. Pierce joined the Chiefs after he was released last week by the Texans. In four games this season, Pierce recorded 10 rushing attempts for 26 yards. The Chiefs are hopeful that Pierce can make his debut in a limited role against the Texans, his former team.

"The main thing right now is just get in and learn what we're doing and we'll take it from there," Reid said of Pierce. "He's been productive. He's a good player. [General manager] Brett [Veach] is always doing a nice job of finding guys and adding them to the roster. We'll just see how it goes here."