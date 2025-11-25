Open Extended Reactions

The NFL has suspended Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig one game without pay for striking San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the groin area on Monday night.

Moehrig is appealing the penalty, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Morhrig's appeal will be ruled upon by either Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, the hearing officers jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

If the suspension is upheld, he will miss the Panthers' game against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday.

Late in Monday night's game, won 20-9 by the 49ers, television cameras showed Moehrig delivering a punch to Jennings' groin area. Jennings did not immediately retaliate and was seen pleading with the officials to throw a flag on Moehrig.

Jennings, however, hit Moehrig after the game with a quick, open-handed right cross to his face mask. Jennings was not punished by the NFL on Tuesday.

"I was just responding to some childish behavior," Jennings said about his postgame actions.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Moehrig's move was a "cheap shot."

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.