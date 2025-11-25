Stephen A. Smith explains why the Cowboys can lose to the Chiefs and run the table for the rest of their schedule. (1:23)

Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb did not need to do any deep dive on why he dropped three passes, including a potential touchdown, in Sunday's win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"You just find ways to get better," Lamb said. "You want to be solution-oriented and not really much to dwell on the problem. Granted, we know the problem, I need to catch the f---ing ball. Other than that, man, we'll be fine. When I do catch it, be ready."

Lamb has dropped eight passes, a career high, and the most by a Cowboys player in a single season since Dez Bryant had nine in 2012, according to ESPN Research.

Six of the eight drops have come against the Eagles.

"It's really just lack of focus on my end, honestly," Lamb said. "Just thinking doing two before one. There's been plenty of that going on, and by that, I'm thinking about my next move before catching the ball and things of that nature. It's not really much on anybody else but myself, and I've never been one to point the finger but, yeah, it's all on me, and I got to handle that."

After three drops in the season opener against the Eagles, Lamb was at The Star the next day catching passes off the Jugs machine. He had nine catches for 112 yards in a Week 2 win against the New York Giants.

Dak Prescott said he expects a "huge game," from Lamb on Thursday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Just go back and look at the career, right. Any game that maybe he's not done to his standard or had a drop there or been a frustrating game, the way he's responded has been unquestionable," Prescott said. "I know early in this year it was the same way from the first time we played [the Eagles] to his next game. I don't expect this to be any different."

After Sunday's game, coach Brian Schottenheimer said he would give Lamb plenty of opportunities against the Chiefs.

"He loves the bright lights," Schottenheimer said. "He's an incredible football player and he's got that his look in his eye that means business. It's the same look he had after the first Philadelphia game. I think I let the cat out of the bag a little but there will be plenty of balls going to 88 on Thursday afternoon."

Lamb has 44 catches for 632 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. He missed three games with a high ankle sprain, and Schottenheimer said Lamb is just now back to full health.

"It's not really anybody in my way," Lamb said. "I'm the only one guarding myself, I feel like. We going to fix that."