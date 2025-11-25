Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In what has become a routine this month, quarterback Lamar Jackson returned after missing one day of work and is set to play in the Baltimore Ravens' upcoming game.

Jackson's latest injury is to his toe, which was hurt in the first quarter of Sunday's 23-10 win over the New York Jets. He didn't participate in Monday's walkthrough but was back on the field Tuesday and is set for the Thanksgiving night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I just got fell on, but I'm good, though," Jackson said after Tuesday's practice. "The toe's good."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh echoed Jackson's assessment, saying the two-time MVP "looked very good" in Tuesday's practice.

There has been a recurring pattern lately for what it takes to get Jackson ready for games. Two weeks ago, Jackson was sidelined for one practice because of knee soreness but came back to play in a 27-19 win at Minnesota. Last week, he missed one practice with an ankle injury but returned to play in a 23-16 win at Cleveland.

Jackson said it's frustrating when he has to talk about his injuries to reporters, but he doesn't believe it's difficult to stay positive.

"We win," Jackson said. "So that's what it's all about. I can't control an injury."

Jackson hasn't been his usual dominant self recently. He has gone three straight games without reaching 200 yards passing, and he has not produced a touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Asked how he plays through the injuries, Jackson said, "I don't think about it. I just go out there and play."

Harbaugh defended Jackson's play, describing it as "winning football." He pointed out how Jackson leads the NFL with a 143.4 passer rating in the fourth quarter, during which he has totaled four touchdown passes, no interceptions and a 11.4 yards per pass attempt average.

"He's been doing things you take for granted; you protect the football, or you operate the right way, or you get us down the field," Harbaugh said. "We've had some key drives at the end of the game in the second half and in the fourth quarter that have been game winners for us and the offense. So, you may be referring to quote unquote gaudy stats and things like that, but how about the fourth-quarter stats?"

The Ravens (6-5) have won five straight games to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers atop the AFC North. This marks the sixth time in Jackson's eight-year career he has helped Baltimore to a winning streak of five or more games.

Jackson was asked if the previous injuries (knee and ankle) are improving.

"I'm feeling better, in some areas," Jackson said with a laugh.

In addition to Jackson, strong safety Kyle Hamilton returned to practice Tuesday and was a full participant after not participating Monday.

"Kyle Hamilton looked good," Harbaugh said. "He had a good practice."