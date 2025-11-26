Open Extended Reactions

The NFL will commemorate the United States' 250th birthday with specially embossed footballs and field markings starting in January and continuing through the 2026 season, the league announced Wednesday.

The NFL is coordinating its efforts with the White House's Salute to America 250 Task Force, commissioner Roger Goodell said in a news release.

"The NFL is proud to participate in celebrating America's 250th anniversary," Goodell said. "The story of the NFL reflects the story of America, and the American spirit of resilience, innovation and teamwork has helped football grow into a cultural pastime that unites us all. We are excited to honor our country's history and celebrate our collective future."

The NFL will start using commemorative footballs for its Week 18 games on Jan. 3-4. National Football League

The release said NFL efforts will include co-branded footballs that include the America 250 logo. Teams have already received the special balls, which will be used starting with Week 18 games on Jan. 3-4. The balls will be used through Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, and into next season.

Fields across the league also will have special end zone markings, referees will flip special commemorative coins and team shops will sell America 250 fan gear, the release said.

The league announced in 2021 that it was working with the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission to mark the nation's landmark birthday. The White House did not immediately respond to questions from ESPN on Wednesday.