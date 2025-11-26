Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Falcons are likely to be without star wide receiver Drake London for a second straight week.

Head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that he constitutes London as "doubtful" for the Falcons' game Sunday against the New York Jets. London has been dealing with a PCL strain in his left knee and missed last Sunday's victory over the New Orleans Saints.

London leads Atlanta in receptions (60), receiving yards (810) and receiving touchdowns (6).

Morris said London has been moving better and he expects him to be back soon.

Without London last weekend, the Falcons were able to beat the Saints 24-10 with breakout performances from wide receiver Darnell Mooney and David Sills V, who both caught touchdown passes from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins will be the team's starter for the rest of this season. Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL in Week 11 against the Carolina Panthers and will miss the remainder of the season.