BEREA, Ohio -- Shedeur Sanders became the first Cleveland Browns quarterback in three decades to win his first start, but the rookie said he is "not comfortable" as he prepares for his second start Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday that even though Dillon Gabriel has cleared the concussion protocol, Sanders would remain the starting quarterback after helping lead Cleveland to a 24-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Sanders completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

"I'm definitely not comfortable, though, so that's first and foremost that I have another opportunity to go out there," Sanders said Wednesday. "But in life, you got to understand how quickly things come or how long it comes, it could be taken at any point in time.

"So I'm never comfortable in a situation I'm in. I always want to exceed expectations, and I always want to grow in each and every week, I would want to put a better product of myself, be a better version of myself for the team to be out there."

Sanders, the 144th overall pick in this year's draft, began his NFL career as the fourth quarterback on the Browns depth chart behind Gabriel, a third-round pick, and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. After the Browns traded Flacco and Pickett, the door was opened for Sanders to make his first start because of Gabriel's concussion.

Sanders said his connection with the starting offense, with whom he practiced for the first time last week, is growing.

"Day by day, minute by minute, meeting by meeting, of course," Sanders said. "I'm getting a little bit more comfortable and comfortable in being in that role, being in that position. They're getting more comfortable with me, also. So I'm excited, I'm happy for it, and I'm just thankful."

Multiple teammates said Sanders' play energized the team, and ahead of his first home start, Stefanski praised Sanders' composure under center.

"He's always done a nice job of that," Stefanski said. "What we appreciate about all of our players is authenticity. He's the same guy every single day. Obviously game day, there's juice that comes with that. There's excitement that comes with that, but he's played that position for a long time. He knows how to make sure he keeps the main thing."

After the victory, Sanders joked in his postgame interview with CBS Sports that it could get "dangerous" after an offseason full of reps. With another week of practice as the starting quarterback, Sanders kept things simple when asked Wednesday for expectations in his second start.

"I'll say to do my job," he said.