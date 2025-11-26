Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith apologized for making an obscene gesture toward fans as he walked off the field following a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Videos of Smith's actions circulated on social media after the game.

"I would like to apologize to the fans [and] Raider Nation," Smith said Wednesday. "I made a poor judgment out of frustration. And that's not an excuse. I've got to be better than that and hold myself to a higher standard. In that moment, I didn't. I'm sincerely apologetic and very sorry for doing that.

"I just want to make it known that those things will never happen from me again."

Smith was sacked 10 times in the Raiders' fifth straight loss, which dropped them to 2-9 on the season. Earlier, fans booed the veteran QB during pregame introductions.

"We are disappointed in his actions and have discussed the incident with Geno," the team said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "We hold the Raider Nation in the highest regard and take this matter seriously."

In August, Smith and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby were captured on video making an obscene gesture toward Seattle Seahawks fans as they entered the field ahead of their preseason opener. One fan appeared to be taunting the players before the gestures were made by holding a sign that read: "Bigger Bust -- Geno Or JaMarcus Russell?" The then-Oakland Raiders drafted Russell first in 2007, but he went 7-18 as their starting quarterback and played only three seasons.

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch reportedly was fined $10,128 for making a similar gesture to Green Bay Packers fans in November 2024.

Smith has struggled in his first season in Las Vegas. He has thrown for 2,367 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions -- tied for a league high. He also has been sacked 41 times, the second most in the NFL behind only Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward.